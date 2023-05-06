Laminated Labels for Pharmaceuticals: Ensuring Product Safety
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 06, 2023 ) Laminated labels are a type of label that is covered with a clear or colored film to protect the printing and provide additional durability. They are commonly used in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The demand for laminated labels can be influenced by several factors, including economic conditions, consumer trends, and regulatory requirements.
The report "Laminated Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, adhesive, release liner), Printing ink (water-based, solvent-based, holt melt-based, UV curable), Printing technology (Digital, Flexographic, Lithography), Form (Reels, Sheets) - Forecast
Assuming no major disruptions to the global economy, the demand for laminated labels is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The increasing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping is likely to drive demand for shipping labels and packaging labels. Additionally, growing concerns about product safety and quality are likely to lead to increased demand for tamper-evident labels and other types of security labels.
Other potential factors that may influence the demand for laminated labels in the future include the adoption of new labeling technologies, changes in consumer preferences for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, and regulatory changes related to product labeling and safety.
It is important to note that predicting future market demand for a specific product can be difficult and depends on a variety of factors. Any specific predictions for the laminated label market demand in 2023-24 would require access to more recent market data and a deeper understanding of the factors influencing the market.
The global laminated label market is driven by factors such as strong growth in the food & beverage packaging products and rising demand in consumer durables, logistics, and pharmaceutical supply industries. Rising flexible packaging industry and increasing demand for consumer product present a great opportunity for this market to grow in future. The laminated labels market is witnessing demand owing to the rise in manufacturing activities. However, factors such as high capital investment, printing on the packages, and rising raw material cost inhibit the growth of the market.
Food & beverage, the largest segment during the forecast period
The food & beverage segment is projected to be the largest market in the next five years. The demand from the food & beverage sector is expected to experience a higher growth rate, mainly because of the growing demand for packaged and branded products, and consumer awareness toward the authenticity of the product. Beverage manufacturers widely use laminated labels on bottles owing to the high durability, aesthetic appeal, and brand positioning they offer.
Digital printing, the largest market for printing technology segment
Laminated labels market, by printing technology, is classified into seven segments, namely digital printing, flexographic printing, gravure printing, screen printing, lithography, offset, and letterpress. The digital printing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2014 with its numerous benefits such as high-quality, cost-effective solution for manufacturing well-designed laminated labels with recycling options. Digital printing also uses ink-jet printing to print images.
Asia-Pacific projected to attain the largest share in the laminated labels market
Asia-Pacific with emerging economies like China and India will drive the laminated labels market. China is projected to have the largest market share and dominate the Asia-Pacific laminated labels market from 2015 to 2020. Developing markets such as China, Brazil, and India are emerging as growth economies for laminated labels. Growing economies, the increasing population, and the resultant disposable income of people are acting as the main drivers for increased opportunities in these countries.
The major players include 3M company (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Constantia Flexible Group GMBH (Austria), and RR Donnelley & Sons Company (U.S.). Companies have adopted mergers & acquisitions to cope with the increasing demand in the emerging markets.
