Outdoor Clothing Market to reach USD 22.80 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.45 percent over the forecast period
The growing trend of outdoor clothing among consumers across the world is driven by an increase in outdoor sports and activities, such as hiking, climbing, camping, biking, trekking, and skiing.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 07, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Outdoor Clothing Market” was valued at USD 15.72 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 22.80 Bn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the Outdoor Clothing market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Outdoor Clothing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Outdoor Clothing Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Outdoor Clothing industry. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weakness of the market while PESTLE is used to employed for the competitive intensity of the Outdoor Clothing Market.
Outdoor Clothing Market Dynamics
The Outdoor Clothing Market is driven by the Increasing consumer outdoor participation, growing consumer preference for sustainable outdoor clothing, growing adoption of the western lifestyles and increasing use of the e-commerce platforms. The rising disposable income and growth of the millennial population are also the growth factors for the market.
Outdoor Clothing Market Regional Insights
In 2022, North America dominated the Outdoor Clothing Market with the largest market share. The regional market is driven by the increasing involvement of population in hiking and fishing, growing popularity of the campaign, increasing inclination towards quality products among the consumers and technological advancements.
Outdoor Clothing Market Segmentation
By Apparel Type
Casual Wear
Fashion Wear
Rainy Wear
Promotional Apparel
Recreational Wear
Sports/ Activity Wear
Road Running
Trail Running
Active Life Apparel
Hiking
Climbing
Travel Apparel
Swimwear
Others
By Product Type
Top Wear
Jackets
Tops & T-shirts
Shirt & Fannels
Polos
Fleece
Sweatshirts & Hoodies
Base Layer & Underwear
Bottom Wear
Pants
Shorts
Ski Pants / Sweatpants & Joggers
Base Layer & Underwear
Leggings & Tights
Others
By Fabric
Polyster
Nylon
Cotton
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Speciality Store
Retails
Others
By Consumer Group
Men
Women
Kids
Outdoor Clothing Key Players includes:
Adidas AG
Columbia Sportswear Company
Hanesbrands Inc.
VF Corporation
Hugo Boss AG
Mizuno Corporation
Nike Inc.
PUMA S.E
Under Armour Inc.
PATAGONIA, Inc.
Arc'teryx
Newell Brands
Berghaus Limited
Black Diamond Equipment
Cotopaxi
Give’r, Hanesbrands Inc.
Helly Hansen
Others
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Yoga Clothing Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 36.64 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3 percent during the forecast period.
Functional Apparel Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 244.54 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.43 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Yoga Clothing Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 36.64 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3 percent during the forecast period.
Functional Apparel Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 244.54 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.43 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
