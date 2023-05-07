Controlled Environment Agriculture Market to reach USD 157.28 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 9.8 percent over the forecast period
A major problem faced in the agriculture sector is the rapid loss of arable and fertile agricultural land.
The total global market for the "Controlled Environment Agriculture Market" was valued at USD 74.45 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 157.28 Bn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the Controlled Environment Agriculture market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Controlled Environment Agriculture Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/147449
Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Dynamics
The Controlled Environment Agriculture Market is driven by the increasing demand for the food, numerous advantages of the CEA as compared to the conventional farming methods and other farming techniques and increasing demand for the locally produced fresh products.
Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Regional Insights
In 2021, Europe dominated the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market with the largest market share accounting with 27 percent. The regional market is driven by the presence of the leading key players such as Fresh Box, and SP ZO Co. and growing adoption of the innovative techniques including intensive, conventional and organic farming.
Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Segmentation
By Crop Outlook
Leafy Greens
Tomato
Strawberries
Cucumber
Cannabis
Others
By Growing Methods
Hydroponics
Aquaponics
Aeroponics
Others
By Components
Lighting
Growing Media
Nutrients
Others
Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Key Competitors include:
Aero Farms
Gotham Greens
Plenty (Bright Farms)
Lufa Farms
IDEA Protected Horticulture
Green Sense Farms
Metro Farms
Mirai
Sky Greens
Greenland
Scafil
Jingpeng
Metropolis Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Infinite Harvest
Maximize Market Research is leading Agriculture research firm, has also published the following reports:
Indoor Farming Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 42.53 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 11 percent during the forecast period.
Agriculture Analytics Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 2.68 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.8 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
