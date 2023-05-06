Pick-Up Truck Market to reach USD 242.55 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 3.9 percent over the forecast period
Technological improvements are making components lighter in weight and option to steel parts making pickup trucks lighter and fuel-efficient.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 06, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Pick-Up Truck Market was USD 178.60 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 242.55 Bn by 2029.
Pick-Up Truck Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a thorough analysis of region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Pick-Up Truck Market size and share. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Pick-Up Truck industry.
Pick-Up Truck Market Dynamics
The Pick-Up Truck Market is driven by the increasing demand for enhanced comfort and multi-purpose utility vehicles, increasing popularity of online retail platforms and increasing need for light-duty transportation solutions in different industries and commercial sectors.
Pick-Up Truck Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the Pick-Up Truck Market over the forecast period and is expected to dominate the largest market share of 3.9 percent by 2029.The regional market is driven by the growing adoption of the Pick-Up Truck and well-established commercial sector and growth of the automotive industry.
Pick-Up Truck Market Segmentation
By Truck Type
Small
Medium
Full Size
By Propulsion Type
Diesel
Petrol
Hybrid
Electric
By End-User
Medium Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles
Light Duty Commercial Vehicles
By Transmission Type
Automatic
Manual
5 Speed AT/MT
10 Speed AT
6 Speed MT
By Cabin Type
Single
Double
Crew
Extended
Pick-Up Truck Market Key Competitors include:
Ford Motor Company
FAW Group
Fiat Chrysler Automobile
General Motor Company Great Wall Motors
Honda Motor Company, Ltd.
Isuzu Motors Ltd.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Mercedes Benz
Foton Motor
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
