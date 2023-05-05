Urology Devices Market: Rising incidence and prevalence of urological conditions
The global urology devices market is projected to reach USD 46.4 billion by 2026 from USD 38.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.1%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 05, 2023 )
Over the last few decades, the incidence and prevalence of urological conditions, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage renal disease (ESRD), urinary incontinence, kidney and ureteral stones, and bladder and prostate cancer, have increased significantly across the globe. According to the Global Forum on Incontinence, 4−8% of the global population (approximately 400 million people) were affected by urinary incontinence in 2018. Urology-related consumables such as urinary catheters are used to manage incontinence, which cannot be treated or managed with medicines or surgery. The prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to grow due to the growing aging population and the increasing incidence of obesity, as these are the two major risk factors for urinary incontinence. This is expected to fuel the market growth.
The global urology devices market is projected to reach USD 46.4 billion by 2026 from USD 38.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.1%.
Download PDF Brochure: - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173062212
Market Segmentation:
The urology devices market is segmented into kidney diseases, urological cancer and BPH, pelvic organ prolapse, and other applications based on application. In 2020, the urological cancer and BPH segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising incidence of urological cancers coupled with the growing number of cancer-related surgeries.
Based on product, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories. The instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. This segment includes dialysis devices, endoscopes, laser and lithotripsy devices, robotic systems, endovision and imaging systems, insufflators, endoscopy fluid management systems, and urodynamic systems.
Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and clinics; dialysis centers; and home care settings. In 2020, the hospitals, ASCs, and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India, the rising number of target procedures, and the rising number of surgeries are the major factors driving this segments growth.
Regional Analysis:
The Urology Devices market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the urology devices market.
Request Sample Pages: -https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173062212
Top Key Players:-
The major players operating in this urology devices market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Cook Medical (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), CompactCath (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Balton Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Maxer Endoscopy GmbH (Germany), Vimex Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Amsino International, Inc. (US), ROCAMED (Monaco), Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Medispec (US), Medical Technologies of Georgia (Georgia), EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany), Hunter Urology (England), J and M Urinary Catheters LLC (US), and Ribbel International Limited (India).
Over the last few decades, the incidence and prevalence of urological conditions, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage renal disease (ESRD), urinary incontinence, kidney and ureteral stones, and bladder and prostate cancer, have increased significantly across the globe. According to the Global Forum on Incontinence, 4−8% of the global population (approximately 400 million people) were affected by urinary incontinence in 2018. Urology-related consumables such as urinary catheters are used to manage incontinence, which cannot be treated or managed with medicines or surgery. The prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to grow due to the growing aging population and the increasing incidence of obesity, as these are the two major risk factors for urinary incontinence. This is expected to fuel the market growth.
The global urology devices market is projected to reach USD 46.4 billion by 2026 from USD 38.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.1%.
Download PDF Brochure: - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173062212
Market Segmentation:
The urology devices market is segmented into kidney diseases, urological cancer and BPH, pelvic organ prolapse, and other applications based on application. In 2020, the urological cancer and BPH segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising incidence of urological cancers coupled with the growing number of cancer-related surgeries.
Based on product, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories. The instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. This segment includes dialysis devices, endoscopes, laser and lithotripsy devices, robotic systems, endovision and imaging systems, insufflators, endoscopy fluid management systems, and urodynamic systems.
Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and clinics; dialysis centers; and home care settings. In 2020, the hospitals, ASCs, and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India, the rising number of target procedures, and the rising number of surgeries are the major factors driving this segments growth.
Regional Analysis:
The Urology Devices market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the urology devices market.
Request Sample Pages: -https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173062212
Top Key Players:-
The major players operating in this urology devices market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Cook Medical (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), CompactCath (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Balton Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Maxer Endoscopy GmbH (Germany), Vimex Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Amsino International, Inc. (US), ROCAMED (Monaco), Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Medispec (US), Medical Technologies of Georgia (Georgia), EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany), Hunter Urology (England), J and M Urinary Catheters LLC (US), and Ribbel International Limited (India).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results