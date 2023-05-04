Two Part Adhesive Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast
Two Component Adhesive Market by Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Electronics and Others) by Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Epoxy, MMA, and Others) and by Region & by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2023 ) Two-part adhesives are a type of adhesive that consists of two components that must be mixed together to create a strong, permanent bond. The two components typically consist of a resin and a hardener or activator. The two-part adhesive industry encompasses the manufacturing and sale of these types of adhesives. The scope of the two-part adhesive industry is quite broad. Two-part adhesives are used in a wide range of applications, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, and many others. They are often preferred over other types of adhesives because they offer high strength, excellent durability, and good resistance to environmental factors such as heat and moisture.
The report "Two Part Adhesive Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, MMA, Silicone, Others), by Application (Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Aerospace & Others) & by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Others) - Global Forecast to 2020", The two part adhesive market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.55 Billion in 2015 to USD 6.23 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%.
The market is driven by rising use of adhesive in the vehicles for weight reduction. As the automotive industry uses lightweight materials such as plastics, composites, aluminum, and other lightweight materials which ultimately demand better adhesive material for bonding. So, it is a prime factor for the growth of two part adhesive, globally. Among all regions considered, Asia-Pacific and RoW are estimated to witness a strong growth in the next five years. Also, the demand across these regions is reinforced by the emerging markets, namely, China, Brazil, and India.
Automotive the largest application of two part adhesive market.
Two part adhesive are used in various applications such as automotive, construction, electronics, aerospace & others. These are the main applications considered in the report. In 2015, the automotive application segment is estimated to account for the largest market share among all the applications, in terms of volume, and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2015 and 2020 among all the applications considered, followed by construction, electronics, and aerospace.
Rising demand from Asia-Pacific the major driver for two part adhesive market
In 2015, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of volume, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2015 and 2020. The robust demand in Asia-Pacific region is the major driving factor for the two part adhesive market. China led the adhesive demand due to increased production of vehicles in the last 2–3 years. It is also the largest consumer of two part adhesive at the global level. Other emerging economies such as Brazil, India, and Mexico are projected to have a bright future in this market.
The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the two part adhesive market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and recent developments associated with the market.
Two Part Adhesive Market Key Players
H.B. Fuller (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), and Henkel AG & Company (Germany) are the leading companies and with an excellent foothold in the U.S. and China. These companies are expected to account for a significant market share in the coming future. Entering into related industries and targeting new markets will enable the two part adhesive manufacturers to overcome the effects of volatile economy, leading to diversified business portfolio and increase in its revenue. Other major manufacturers of two component adhesive are Sika AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bostik (France), and Master Bond Inc., (U.S.).
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237868650
Browse in-depth TOC on "Two Part Adhesive Market"
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=237868650
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=237868650
