French Fries Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent to reach USD 23.62 Bn by 2029
Fries are unquestionably one of the most popular foods among youths. They're deep-fried potato chips with ketchup or mayonnaise on the side.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global French Fries Market was USD 15.87 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 23.62 Bn by 2029.
French Fries Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the French Fries Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference.
French Fries Market Dynamics
French Fries Market is driven by the increasing popularity of online food delivery, the growing number of quick service restaurants, increasing demand for ready-to-eat snacks and convenience foods growing westernization of the developing markets. The market is restrained by the growing awareness of healthy and nutritious foods.
French Fries Market Regional Insights
In 2021, North America dominated the French Fries Market with the largest market share accounting for 33.7 percent and is expected to have significant growth at a CAGR of 3.36 percent during the forecast period.
French Fries Market Segmentation
By Product
Fresh
Frozen
By Application
Food Service
Household
By Type
Classic Fries
Waffle Fries
Curly Fries
French Fries Market Key Competitors include:
McCain Foods Ltd.
J.R. Simplot Company
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc
Farm Frites International B.V.
Aviko
Ore-Ida
Cascadian Farm Organic
Alexia Foods
Checkers - Rally's.
Trader Joe's Fan
Arby's IP Holder
McCain Foods Limited
11er Nahrungsmittel GmbH
Agrarfrost
Agristo NV
Al-Salam Cooling Co.
Albert Bartlett and Sons
Kroger
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
