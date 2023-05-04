Exploring the Key Drivers of the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market Growth
Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market research report categorizes the global market by Material (Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Tantalum), Application & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2023 ) The shell and tube heat exchanger market is expected to continue growing in the coming years. These types of heat exchangers are widely used in various industries, including chemical processing, oil and gas, power generation, and HVAC, among others. They are efficient, reliable, and easy to maintain, making them a popular choice for many applications. The growth is attributed to increasing demand from end-use industries, such as chemical processing, oil and gas, and power generation. In addition, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, is expected to drive the demand for shell and tube heat exchangers in the coming years. These heat exchangers are used in thermal energy storage systems, which are becoming increasingly popular in the renewable energy sector.
The report "Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market by Material (Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Tantalum), Application (Chemicals, Petrochemicals, HVAC & Refrigeration, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 ", Shell & tube heat exchanger market size is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2027 from USD 9.0 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=92257371
Shell & tube heat exchangers are vital equipment for transferring heat from one medium to another in various end-use industries such as chemical processing, food & beverages processing, petrochemical and oil & gas, paper & pulp, HVACR, and power generation industries. Shell & tube heat exchangers are highly energy efficient and used for heating and cooling purposes. These heat exchangers are used in the petrochemical industry in the manufacturing of alcohols, aromatics, detergents, olefins, varnishes, and plastics & wastewater treatment. The rising use of Shell & tube heat exchanger owing to growing industrialization in emerging markets, rising demand for HVACR equipment, and stringent government regulations, drives the shell & tube heat exchanger market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market”
152 - Market Data Tables
39 - Figures
178 - Pages
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92257371
Steel raw material segment dominates the shell & tube heat exchangers market in 2021.
Based on material, the steel-based shell & tube heat exchangers accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Shell & tube heat exchangers are made of a variety of steel grades. Stainless steel and mild steel are the best suited materials for the construction of shell & tube heat exchangers. In the chemical industry, carbon steel type exchangers are mostly used. Carbon steel type exchangers provide good ductility, high tensile strength, and corrosion resistance.
The chemical industry is expected to have the fastest growth in the shell & tube heat exchanger market during the forecast period.
Based on application, the chemical segment in the shell & tube heat exchanger market is projected to be the fastest-growing end-user at a CAGR of 6.0%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Shell & tube heat exchanger are used as coolers, falling film evaporators, heaters, and as absorbers. These wide ranges of applications make shell & tube heat exchangers an essential part of the chemical industry. The containment abilities make shell & tube heat exchanger popular in chemical industry.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=92257371
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for shell & tube heat exchanger during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific leads the overall shell & tube heat exchanger market in terms of both value and volume, followed by North America and South America. The increasing population, urbanization, industrialization, and the availability of low-cost raw materials and labor, coupled with increasing domestic demand, makes Asia Pacific an attractive investment destination for shell & Tube heat exchanger manufacturers. These are some of the factors expected to drive the shell & tube heat exchanger market in this region.
The key players in this market are Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), HRS Heat Exchangers (UK), Kelvion (Germany), Xylem (US), API Heat Transfer (US), Koch Heat Transfer (US), Thermex (UK), Manning and Lewis (US), Thermofin (Canada), and Mersen (France).
The report "Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market by Material (Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Tantalum), Application (Chemicals, Petrochemicals, HVAC & Refrigeration, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 ", Shell & tube heat exchanger market size is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2027 from USD 9.0 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=92257371
Shell & tube heat exchangers are vital equipment for transferring heat from one medium to another in various end-use industries such as chemical processing, food & beverages processing, petrochemical and oil & gas, paper & pulp, HVACR, and power generation industries. Shell & tube heat exchangers are highly energy efficient and used for heating and cooling purposes. These heat exchangers are used in the petrochemical industry in the manufacturing of alcohols, aromatics, detergents, olefins, varnishes, and plastics & wastewater treatment. The rising use of Shell & tube heat exchanger owing to growing industrialization in emerging markets, rising demand for HVACR equipment, and stringent government regulations, drives the shell & tube heat exchanger market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market”
152 - Market Data Tables
39 - Figures
178 - Pages
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92257371
Steel raw material segment dominates the shell & tube heat exchangers market in 2021.
Based on material, the steel-based shell & tube heat exchangers accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Shell & tube heat exchangers are made of a variety of steel grades. Stainless steel and mild steel are the best suited materials for the construction of shell & tube heat exchangers. In the chemical industry, carbon steel type exchangers are mostly used. Carbon steel type exchangers provide good ductility, high tensile strength, and corrosion resistance.
The chemical industry is expected to have the fastest growth in the shell & tube heat exchanger market during the forecast period.
Based on application, the chemical segment in the shell & tube heat exchanger market is projected to be the fastest-growing end-user at a CAGR of 6.0%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Shell & tube heat exchanger are used as coolers, falling film evaporators, heaters, and as absorbers. These wide ranges of applications make shell & tube heat exchangers an essential part of the chemical industry. The containment abilities make shell & tube heat exchanger popular in chemical industry.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=92257371
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for shell & tube heat exchanger during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific leads the overall shell & tube heat exchanger market in terms of both value and volume, followed by North America and South America. The increasing population, urbanization, industrialization, and the availability of low-cost raw materials and labor, coupled with increasing domestic demand, makes Asia Pacific an attractive investment destination for shell & Tube heat exchanger manufacturers. These are some of the factors expected to drive the shell & tube heat exchanger market in this region.
The key players in this market are Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), HRS Heat Exchangers (UK), Kelvion (Germany), Xylem (US), API Heat Transfer (US), Koch Heat Transfer (US), Thermex (UK), Manning and Lewis (US), Thermofin (Canada), and Mersen (France).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results