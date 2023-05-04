Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.6 percent during the forecast period
Benefits from technology and government backing, such as the application of efficiency rules on data centres, are expected to boost the growth of the green data centre industry.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market to grow from USD 399.9 Mn in 2021 to USD 2,638.89 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 26.6 percent.
Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report analyze and forecast the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market size. The report includes strategic profiling of significant market participants in order to accurately depict the competitive environment for the global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling industry.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/107348
Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Dynamics
Increase in the Number of Hyper-Scale Data Centers is expected to boost the market growth. Rising IT infrastructure development in emerging nations and adoption of the cloud model significantly contributes for the growth of the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market.
Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Regional Insights
APAC region is expected to grow due to industrial expansion in the region is expected to boost market growth. Fastest-growing economies, and digital infrastructure boost the market growth.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/107348
Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Segmentation
By Type
Single-phase Immersion Cooling System
Two-phase Immersion Cooling System
By Cooling Fluids
Mineral Oil
Deionized Water
Fluorocarbon-based Fluids
Synthetics Fluids
By Data Center
Enterprise
Colocation
Wholesale
Hyperscale
Others
By Application
High-performance Computing
Edge Computing
Artificial Intelligence
Cryptocurrency Mining
Others
By End-Use Industry
BFSI
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Government & Defence
Retail
Energy
Others
Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Key Competitors include:
Fujitsu Limited
DCX
Hitachi, Ltd.
Asetek
Vertiv Co.
LiquidStack Inc.
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/107348
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Data Center Networking Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 49.41 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.4 percent during the forecast period.
Data center rack server Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 200.36 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.4 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report analyze and forecast the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market size. The report includes strategic profiling of significant market participants in order to accurately depict the competitive environment for the global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling industry.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/107348
Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Dynamics
Increase in the Number of Hyper-Scale Data Centers is expected to boost the market growth. Rising IT infrastructure development in emerging nations and adoption of the cloud model significantly contributes for the growth of the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market.
Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Regional Insights
APAC region is expected to grow due to industrial expansion in the region is expected to boost market growth. Fastest-growing economies, and digital infrastructure boost the market growth.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/107348
Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Segmentation
By Type
Single-phase Immersion Cooling System
Two-phase Immersion Cooling System
By Cooling Fluids
Mineral Oil
Deionized Water
Fluorocarbon-based Fluids
Synthetics Fluids
By Data Center
Enterprise
Colocation
Wholesale
Hyperscale
Others
By Application
High-performance Computing
Edge Computing
Artificial Intelligence
Cryptocurrency Mining
Others
By End-Use Industry
BFSI
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Government & Defence
Retail
Energy
Others
Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Key Competitors include:
Fujitsu Limited
DCX
Hitachi, Ltd.
Asetek
Vertiv Co.
LiquidStack Inc.
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/107348
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Data Center Networking Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 49.41 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.4 percent during the forecast period.
Data center rack server Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 200.36 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.4 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results