The Importance of User-Friendly Interfaces in Aviation MRO Software
MRO Software Market in Aviation by End User (Operators, OEMs, MROs, Lessors), Solution (Software, Services), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Function (Maintenance, Operations, Business Management), Pricing Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 03, 2023 ) The MRO Software Market comes in, providing essential digital tools for aviation maintenance operations. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the MRO Software Market in aviation was valued at $6.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $8.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9%. In this blog, we'll look at the key drivers of this market growth and the factors that are likely to shape its future.
One of the main factors driving growth in the MRO software market is the increasing demand for predictive, prescriptive, and condition-based maintenance. Connected aircraft generate large amounts of data that can be analyzed to identify potential problems before they occur, allowing maintenance teams to act before a plane experiences a breakdown. MRO software can also help optimize maintenance schedules and reduce aircraft downtime, which is particularly important for commercial airlines that need to maintain high levels of operational efficiency.
Another factor contributing to the growth of the MRO software market is the adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. These cloud-based offerings provide a flexible and cost-effective way for airlines and MROs to access the latest software tools, without having to invest in expensive IT infrastructure or employ a large IT team. The report predicts that the cloud segment of the market will grow at a higher CAGR than the on-premises segment, due to the advantages of cloud-based systems in terms of data storage, access, and management.
The services segment of the MRO software industry is also expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This includes the provision of services by MRO software developers to help users maintain and operate their software efficiently. MRO software requires frequent upgrades to keep up with changing regulations and maintenance requirements, and services such as training and technical support are essential to help users get the most out of their software.
Maintenance management software is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the MRO software market, with a CAGR of around 5%. These tools provide real-time data on aircraft performance, enabling MRO facilities to plan for future maintenance and manage their workforce and spare parts inventory more efficiently. The maintenance management segment is also expected to benefit from the rise in demand for aircraft health monitoring software, which can help detect potential problems and schedule maintenance more effectively.
Asia Pacific MRO software market in aviation projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025
The report also highlights the importance of the Asia Pacific region in driving growth in the MRO software market. The region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by the rise in passenger traffic and the need for more maintenance technicians. According to the report, over 17,390 aircraft deliveries are expected in the Asia Pacific region by 2038, leading to a surge in demand for maintenance technicians and MRO software. This presents a significant opportunity for MRO software providers to expand their operations in this region.
Top MRO Software Companies:
Some of the major players in the MRO software market in aviation are HCL Technologies Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), Ramco Systems Limited (India), IFS AB (Sweden), Oracle Corporation (US), Boeing (US), Infor (US), Trax (US), Swiss AviationSoftware (Switzerland), IBS Software (India), Rusada (Switzerland), Communications Software Limited (UK), among others.
