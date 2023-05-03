Protein Purification & Isolation Market to hit USD 13.98 Bn by 2029
The growing Pharmaceutical industry with rapid innovation in medicine and biotechnology is boosting the demand for protein purification and isolation market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 03, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Protein Purification & Isolation Market was USD 8.85 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 13.98 Bn by 2029
Protein Purification & Isolation Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Protein Purification & Isolation Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Protein Purification & Isolation Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Protein Purification & Isolation Market Dynamics
The growing Pharmaceutical industry with rapid innovation in medicine and biotechnology is boosting the demand for the protein purification and isolation market. The development of rapid purification by kits that purify, prepare, screen, and concentrate protein samples is driving the growth of the protein purification and isolation market.
Protein Purification & Isolation Market Regional Insights
North America is dominating the Protein Purification & Isolation market due to the rising frequency of innovation coupled with technological investments.
Protein Purification & Isolation Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Instruments
Consumables
By Technology:
Ultrafiltration
Precipitation
Preparative Chromatography Techniques
Electrophoresis
Western Blotting (Immunoblotting)
Dialysis and Diafiltration
Centrifugation
By Application:
Drug Screening
Protein-protein Interaction Studies
Biomarker Discovery
Target Identification
Protein Therapeutics
Disease Diagnostics and Monitoring
By End-User:
Academic Medical Institutes
Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Protein Purification & Isolation Market Key Players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)
Merck Millipore (U.S.)
QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)
Promega Corporation (U.S.)
Merck KGaA
Norgen Biotek Corporation
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
