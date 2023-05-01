GPX GLOBAL SYSTEMS INC ANNOUNCES A MAJOR EXPANSION OF ITS CAIRO DATA CENTER
GPX TO EXPAND ITS MARKET LEADING CAIRO 2 DATA CENTER ADDING 12 MW OF POWER AND 1800 RACKS
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 01, 2023 ) New York, U.S.A. | Cairo, Egypt – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- GPX Global Systems Inc., the premier provider of carrier-neutral data center services in Africa in collaboration with Redcon Group today announced a new investment in Cairo, Egypt of EGP 2.7 billion to expand its Cairo 2 data center. The expansion will add an additional 12MW of power and 9,000 M2 of space bringing GPX’s total equipped space in the Cairo market to 12,600 M2.
GPX Global Systems, Inc.
GPX Cairo 2 Expansion, an additional 9000m2 of equipped space and 12MW of power for the Cairo market
GPX has established itself as the leading high-availability, carrier-neutral data center provider in Egypt and is recognized for its outstanding customer service and its 99.999% uptime guarantee. GPX provides colocation to the largest enterprise customers in Egypt and the region.
The GPX Cairo 2 expansion will be a Rated-4 certified purpose-built facility with 12MW of power and support for high power density applications and 52U cabinets, along with rich interconnectivity. Phase one of the expansion will be customer ready early the first quarter of 2025.
H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat commented: "The data center industry is a major building block in our Digital Egypt Strategy. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) is adamant to create an attractive environment for investments in the data center industry. Egypt's geographical location, coupled with its extensive global submarine cable partnerships, and resilient local infrastructure are all conducive to its prominence in this industry, and we're working to further build upon these advantages."
Nick Tanzi, President & CEO, GPX Global Systems Inc., commented: "GPX is expanding its critical role in supporting the digital transformation of Egypt and its Digital Egypt Strategy. Our company has been operating in Egypt for over 15 years and this new investment supports our strong belief that Egypt is an essential hub for global internet infrastructure and a vibrant growth market”.
Tarek El Gamal, Chairman of Redcon Group, commented: "Our involvement in the construction of the GPX Data Center in 2013 has been a significant testimony of our commitment to contributing towards the advancement of the technological sector. We understand the critical role Data Centers play in today's interconnected world and we are dedicated to foster innovation and provide construction solutions that meet the ever-evolving demands of the industry".
About GPX:
GPX builds and operates next-generation Tier 4, private, carrier-neutral data centers in emerging commercial markets. The company offers highly reliable and secure carrier-neutral data centers to domestic and international clients looking to collocate their mission-critical business infrastructure. GPX has been recognized as the premier provider of carrier-neutral colocation facilities within African markets.
More on GPX here: https://www.gpxglobal.net/
About Redcon Group: REDCON Construction is considered one of the top EPC contractors among the top 5 Egyptian companies operating in Egypt. REDCON has been serving the domestic and international markets for 30 years and is currently expanding in the region with its new Saudi office . We have a group of nine companies working in the fields of Construction, Real Estate Development, and construction nurturing industries such as Pre-Cast, Aluminium, GRC, Metalworks, etc.
More on REDCON here: www.redcon.group
Michael J. Morrisroe, Director Ireland, +353 879799136, mmorrisroe@gpxglobal.net
