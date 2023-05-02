At Home With Your Allergy Chefs
Outskirts Press announces At Home With Your Allergy Chefs, the latest highly-anticipated cooking/health & healing/allergy book from North Las Vegas, NV author Joel And Mary Schaefer.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 02, 2023 ) Denver, CO and North Las Vegas, NV - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published At Home With Your Allergy Chefs: Cooking Up Gluten-free and Allergy-Friendly Meals Everyone Will Enjoy by Joel and Mary Schaefer, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 8 x 10 color paperback in the cooking / health & healing / allergy category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $36.95. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/AtHomeWithYourAllergyChefs was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
“Joel and Mary Schaefer are the chef rock stars of the food allergy community. They bring unrivaled passion, talent and creativity to Top 8-free, gluten-free cooking. Their recipes that we’ve published in Allergic Living are always met with raves from readers. To have a full book of the chef couple’s creative ‘friendly’ recipes? That is truly a gift to this community.”
—Gwen Smith, Editor, AllergicLiving.com
“Joel and Mary Schaefer have lent their culinary expertise to the food allergy community for years. Their dedication, commitment, and vast experience in accommodating food allergies in both professional and personal kitchens and approachable demeanor make them the perfect fit for helping home cooks everywhere become their own incredible chefs.”
—Kristi Grim, Director of National Programs, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE)
“Cooking allergen-friendly is not about being accommodating. It is about being inclusive, hospitable, and human. I entered the hospitality industry as a techie who wanted to help innovate because I loved food, and I had a lot to learn from the industry’s leaders before I could accomplish anything useful. Chefs Joel and Mary took me under their wing from the moment we met, teaching me the true meaning of “cooking from the heart” and inspiring me with their never-ending creativity and passion for finding new ways to make people happy through food. Sure, you can get recipes anywhere, but when you cook with Chefs Joel and Mary’s guidance, the results will be incomparably nourishing, inclusive for all your guests, and delicious (no matter who’s eating). You will not be able to help but smile a little more in the kitchen while you do your “choppy chops” and mise en place.”
—Mark Surkin, CEO & Founder of Dineable, Virtual Catering & Events
“Chefs Mary and Joel Schaefer have been my experts and reference for anything about food allergies and special diet needs for the last 20 years. Their firsthand experience along these years is reflected in this book that provides comprehensive arrays of sweet and savory dishes for all meals of the day and moments in life. From quick breads to a great suggestive pantry list, the foundations to ensure a safe and balanced meal plan are here for all to enjoy!”
—Pierre-Marie Leprince, Master Chef of France, Chief Creative Officer, 3Di Creative Food Concepts
“Chefs Joel and Mary Schaefer have created an incredibly empowering resource for people impacted by dietary restrictions. These recipes shatter common free-from stereotypes by proving that cooking without common allergens is not only easy but can have delicious results. Through its unique yet straightforward recipes, this book will provide confidence to the newly diagnosed, and inspiration to all.”
—Kyle Dine, CEO, Founder and Food Allergy Educator, Equal Eats
Deftly constructed at 323 pages, At Home With Your Allergy Chefs: Cooking Up Gluten-free and Allergy-Friendly Meals Everyone Will Enjoy is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the cooking / health & healing / allergy category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, At Home With Your Allergy Chefs meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $36.95.
Additionally, At Home With Your Allergy Chefs can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977217455 Format: 8 x 10 Color Paperback SRP: $36.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/AtHomeWithYourAllergyChefs
About the Author
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
