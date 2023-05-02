Stories Of A Small Town Farm Boy
Outskirts Press announces Stories Of A Small Town Farm Boy, the latest highly-anticipated biography & autobiography / personal memoirs book from , author Eric Duling.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 02, 2023 ) Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Stories Of A Small Town Farm BoyN/A by Eric Duling, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 black & white paperback in the biography & autobiography / personal memoirs category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $15.95. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/Storiesofasmalltownfarmboy was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
Stories of a Small Town Farm Boy is a collection of humorous anecdotes illustrating some of the problems, solutions, and issues encountered by a boy growing up in a small town farming community. The isolation of growing up out in the country provided its own set of challenges for many young school kids of this locality. Even getting acclimated to the new routine of first grade proved to be a feat, but certain new cultural forces were at work to offer alternate areas of interest and entertainment. Television and radio were both still young but made a significant impact at a time when a transistor radio could be brought along, and music could be enjoyed while pulling weeds out in the fields. Growing up with parents who had both lived through the depression added a dimension of frugality which most young people today could never imagine. Many friends and neighbors of my parents’ generation actually grew up in German speaking households but were expected to attend public school where all lessons were presented in English. This book is designed to humorously present a number of significant cultural changes that have taken place in our society. Growing up with little money and a lot of responsibility made for a childhood which was diametrically opposed to current expectations. Much of what we dreamed about then is taken for granted today. Cultural changes are illustrated from the first grade through graduate school, a teaching career and retirement. Enjoy the trip.
Deftly constructed at 96 pages, Stories Of A Small Town Farm Boy is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the biography & autobiography / personal memoirs category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Stories Of A Small Town Farm Boy meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $15.95.
Additionally, Stories Of A Small Town Farm Boy can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977260390 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 Black & White Paperback SRP: $15.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/Storiesofasmalltownfarmboy
About the Author
Eric Duling is a retired professor of engineering technologies. He and Nancy split their time between Findlay, Ohio and Dunedin, Florida. Between them, they have three great boys and two great grandsons.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
https://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
