Youth Of Planet Earth: Arise
Outskirts Press announces Youth Of Planet Earth: Arise, the latest highly-anticipated juvenile nonfiction/science & nature / environmental conservation & protection book from Waunakee, WI author Ben Storm.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 02, 2023 ) Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Youth Of Planet Earth: AriseN/A by Ben Storm, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 6 x 9 black & white paperback in the juvenile nonfiction/science & nature / environmental conservation & protection category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $13.95. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/youthofplanetarise was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
An intriguing story of how a medical emergency resulted in a spiritual experience that compelled the author to craft the suggestion to use a special segment of our humanity to work toward solutions to several urgent problems. Imploring our planet’s youth to step forward and save our planet, Ben Storm suggests areas of endeavor and approaches for our youth to work creatively toward our planet’s salvation. Reading this story may even convince other parties, such as our educators, parents, and politicians, to lend a hand to our enthusiastic youth corp. If you might be interested in crafting a better world and in assisting our youth in achieving that goal, delve into this book to find out how they are proceeding and how you might assist. You might find it invigorating and very worthwhile.
Deftly constructed at 51 pages, Youth Of Planet Earth: Arise is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile nonfiction/science & nature / environmental conservation & protection category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Youth Of Planet Earth: Arise meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $13.95.
Additionally, Youth Of Planet Earth: Arise can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977248664 Format: 6 x 9 Black & White Paperback SRP: $13.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/youthofplanetarise
About the Author
Ben Storm retired from AT&T and associated companies after thirty-three years of working on military projects and software to define job processes in Western Electric’s factories. As part of his duties, he was selected to teach computer principles at AT&T’s prestigious Cooperstown training program. After retirement from AT&T, he was employed as Technology Director for Sytec Enclosures and subsequently, he became Dean and Director of DeVry’s Institute of Technology’s Project Planning Master’s Degree program. Happily, he is now retired, retired.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttps://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
An intriguing story of how a medical emergency resulted in a spiritual experience that compelled the author to craft the suggestion to use a special segment of our humanity to work toward solutions to several urgent problems. Imploring our planet’s youth to step forward and save our planet, Ben Storm suggests areas of endeavor and approaches for our youth to work creatively toward our planet’s salvation. Reading this story may even convince other parties, such as our educators, parents, and politicians, to lend a hand to our enthusiastic youth corp. If you might be interested in crafting a better world and in assisting our youth in achieving that goal, delve into this book to find out how they are proceeding and how you might assist. You might find it invigorating and very worthwhile.
Deftly constructed at 51 pages, Youth Of Planet Earth: Arise is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile nonfiction/science & nature / environmental conservation & protection category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Youth Of Planet Earth: Arise meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $13.95.
Additionally, Youth Of Planet Earth: Arise can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977248664 Format: 6 x 9 Black & White Paperback SRP: $13.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/youthofplanetarise
About the Author
Ben Storm retired from AT&T and associated companies after thirty-three years of working on military projects and software to define job processes in Western Electric’s factories. As part of his duties, he was selected to teach computer principles at AT&T’s prestigious Cooperstown training program. After retirement from AT&T, he was employed as Technology Director for Sytec Enclosures and subsequently, he became Dean and Director of DeVry’s Institute of Technology’s Project Planning Master’s Degree program. Happily, he is now retired, retired.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttps://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results