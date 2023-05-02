Outskirts Press announces Poetic License, the latest highly-anticipated poetry / american / general book from Chicago, IL author Glenn Banks.
Poetic License
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 02, 2023 ) Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Poetic License: Remember Me by Glenn Banks, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 7 x 10 black & white paperback in the poetry / american / general category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $9.95. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/poeticlicenserememberme was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
The poems and short stories in this book all have more involved stories behind them. These are glimpses into those poems and stories.
• Sarah’s Freedom: A woman marries the love of her life, man of her dreams, only to wake up one morning and admit to herself that she’s in an abusive and controlling marriage.
• Be Ye Friend or Foe: Tells of a modern-day American solider/warrior expressing his loyalty and dedication in which he serves the country he loves.
• Lena: Lena is a free-spirited, beautiful young girl who finds herself intrigued by an attractive older man. She starts a self-serving relationship with him.
ISBN: 9781478762935 Format: 7 x 10 Black & White Paperback SRP: $9.95
About the Author
About the Author: Glenn Banks, aka Nomaadd, is a Chicago, IL native.
He enjoys creating electronic music and writing. When he has a difficult time coming up with new musical beats, he turns to his poems and stories. He’s a new author, or at least newly published author, which he doesn’t mind letting you know. Everyone and everything has a beginning.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
