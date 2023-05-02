Champagne Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.2 percent to reach USD 7.78 Bn by 2029
The growing popularity of champagne and increasing preference for low-calorie drinks among individuals are major factors driving the growth of the target market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 02, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Champagne Market was USD 6.05 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 7.78 Bn by 2029.
Champagne Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Champagne Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference for the Champagne Market.
Champagne Market Dynamics
The Champagne Market is driven by the rising popularity of champagne, increasing preference for low-calorie drinks among individuals and growing adoption of champagne during celebration festivals. The market growth is restrained by the high price of champagne and less availability of flavored champagne in small bottles.
Champagne Market Regional Insights
In 2022, Europe held the Champagne Market with the largest market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the market over the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increasing prevalence of premiumization, increasing focus on health-friendly beverages and growing tourism.
Champagne Market Segmentation
By Product
Prestige Cuvée
Blanc De Noirs
Blanc De Blancs
Rosé Champagne
Others
By Distribution Channel
Off-trade
On-trade
By Grade Type
Pinot Meunier
Pinot Noir
Chardonnay
Champagne Market Key Competitors include:
Moet & Chandon
Nicolas Feuillatte
Veuve Clicquot
Laurent Perrier
Dom Perignon
Mumm
Piper Heidsieck
Pommery
Taittinger
Louis Roederer
Perrier Jouet
Bollinger
Ruinart
Pol Roger
Lanson
Krug
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
