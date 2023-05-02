Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) Market to hit USD 24.44 Bn by 2029
The essential networking and coordination between many places are provided by advanced technology and effective communication systems.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 02, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Electronic Chart Display and Information System Market” was USD 22.16 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.23 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 24.44 Bn by 2029
Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes a detailed analysis of the factors affecting the Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) Market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) market size while SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the market.
Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) Market Dynamics
The marine industry is transforming because of the Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS). The implementation of ECDIS is providing cost-effective and safer navigation for the marine industry.
Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to hold the largest Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) Market share.
Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) Market Segmentation
By Type
Raster Chart System
Vector Chart System
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
By End User
Marine
Government and Defense
Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) Key Players are:
Fontanski Marine Supply
Electronic Charts Company, Inc.
Maritime Services Ltd.
SRH Marine Electronics S.A.
Maryland Nautical
American Nautical Services, Inc.
Nautisk Forlag AS
Sirm SPA
Japan Hydrographic Charts & Publications Co., Ltd.
DANELEC MARINE
Kongsberg Maritime
Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine
Raytheon Anschutz
Thales Group
Other Key Players
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
