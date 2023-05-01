Defense Electronics Market Projected to Reach $289.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%
Defense Electronics Market by Vertical (Navigation, Communication, and Display (Avionics, Vetronics, Integrated Bridge Systems), C4ISR, Electronic Warfare, Radars, Optronics), Platform (Airborne, Marine, Land, Space) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 01, 2023 ) This report analyzes the Defense Electronics Market from 2023 to 2028. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the defense electronics market along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge the market growth globally. The defense electronics market is projected to grow from USD 220.3 billion in 2023 to 289.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Factors such as growing adoption of integrated defense electronic technologies and need for enhanced integrated situational awareness to support decision making are driving the market growth.
Based on Vertical, the vetronics subsegment under navigation, communication & display segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on vertical, the C4ISR segment is expected to lead the defense electronics market in 2023. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need for enhanced integrated situational awareness to improve decision making capabilities and modernization of defense capabilities to address asymmetric warfare threats.
Based on Platform, the frigates subsegment under marine segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on Platform, the Marine segment is expected to have the largest growth in defense electronics industry in 2023. The growth of this segment is due to the increased need to upgrade the marine ships with new components.
Based on region, the North America segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on region, the North America region is estimated to lead the market in 2023. This region includes US and Canada. The increasing investments in the defense electronics market and the existence of top companies in this region is driving this segment.
Top Defense Electronics Companies:
Major players operating in the Defense electronics market include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), and BAE Systems plc (UK). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America and Europe. These companies have products with wider applications, a larger product footprint, significant market share and , broader geographical use cases. They have established a strong market presence, reputable products with a strong business strategies.
