Bio Fertilizers Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.9 percent and reach USD 6.60 Bn by 2029
Due to growing health concerns, consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about food safety issues, rising residue levels in food, and environmental issues.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 01, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market Research, the Bio Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 2.68 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9 percent and reach USD 6.60 Bn by 2029.
Bio Fertilizers Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Bio Fertilizers Market with a brief description of its various segments, and market dynamics with the drivers and restraints. The collected data from primary and secondary sources is further analyzed by the tools like SWOT, PESTLE, and PORTER analysis and represented in the form of tables, graphs, and pie charts.
Bio Fertilizers Market Dynamics
The population becoming health-conscious about food safety and using chemical-free foods and increasing use of organic foods is driving the Bio Fertilizers Market’s growth. The major barrier is the lack of awareness of Bio-Fertilizers in underdeveloped and developing countries which is expected to limit the market’s growth.
Bio Fertilizers Market Regional Insights
North American region had registered a market share of 32.8 percent in 2021 with the increased demand for organic goods and acceptance of biofertilizers among rural farmers is boosting the regional Bio Fertilizers Market in North America.
Bio Fertilizers Market Segmentation
By Form
Liquid
Carrier-based Biofertilizers
By Application
Soil Treatment
Seed Treatment
Others
By Crop Type
Cereals & grains
Pulses & Oilseeds
Fruits & vegetables
Others
Bio Fertilizers Market Key Players Includes
Lallemand Inc.
Fertilizers USA LLC
AgriLife
Symborg SL
CBF China Biofertilizer
Novozymes A/S
Vegalab SA
UPL Limited
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Kiwa Bio-Tech
Rizobacter Argentina S.A.
T. Stanes & Company Limited
IPL Biologicals Limited
Nutramax Laboratories Inc.
Symborg
Maximize Market Research is leading Biotechnology firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Biotechnology firm
