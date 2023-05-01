Vacuum Insulated Glass Market to hit USD 7.11 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.85 percent
Demand for vacuum insulated glass is lesser in the commercial segment than that in the residential buildings, however, is rising in industries due to its natural light purposes and noise repelling properties.
Maximize Market research expects, the Vacuum Insulated Glass Market to grow from USD 5.26 Bn in 2021 to USD 7.11 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.85 percent.
Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report which is a combination of primary and secondary data includes a detailed analysis of Vacuum Insulated Glass Market estimates and trends for the major countries spread throughout all the regions. It helps in understanding the Vacuum Insulated Glass industry by providing market trends, structure and size of various market segments.
Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Dynamics
The market is majorly driven by the high demand for soundproof laboratories along with vacuum-insulated glass. Strict regulations enacted by the government on carbon emissions are expected to drive the market for building and construction.
Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Regional Insights
The North America and Europe regions hold the largest share of the market due to the presence of well-established buildings in the region.
Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Segmentation
By Product
Dual Glaze
Triple Glaze
By Application
Buildings and Construction
Vehicle and machinery
Electric Appliance
Others
By End Use
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Vacuum Insulated Glass Key Competitors include:
AGC Inc.
Vishvesh Glasses Private Limited
Panasonic Corporation
LandGlass Technologies Co., Ltd
V-Glass LLC
Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd
Guardian Glass
QINHUANGDAO YIWO GLASS CO., LTD
ICESUN VACUUM GLASS Ltd
T&I Sealed Units Limited
Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp
BuildingGreen, Inc.
Pilkington
Fraunhofer ISE
AAMA
EnOB
Guardian
WINSMART
IGE Glass Technologies, Inc.
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm
