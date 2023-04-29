Drilling Waste Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.92 percent to reach USD 8.52 Bn by 2029
Growing environmental consciousness mainly in North America and Europe is expected to spur economic growth.
Maximize Market research expects, the Drilling Waste Management Market to grow from USD 5. 69 Bn in 2022 to USD 8.52 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.92 percent.
Drilling Waste Management Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of Drilling Waste Management Market dynamics and regional insights. To collect and analyze the data for the market report, primary and secondary research methodologies were employed along with PORTER and PESTLE analysis. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Drilling Waste Management Market size.
Drilling Waste Management Market Dynamics
The Drilling Waste Management Market is driven by the increasing drilling waste during exploration and production processes and increasing production and exploratory operations in the oil and gas industry. The market growth is hampered by the impacts of drilling waste on the environment.
Drilling Waste Management Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the Drilling Waste Management Market. The regional market growth is driven by the increase in well intervention activities, stringent environmental laws and increasing investment in exploration and production (E&P) activities.
Drilling Waste Management Market Segmentation
By Type
Drying Shake
Cutting Dryer
Decanter Centrifuge
Submersible Slurry Pump
Screw Pump
By Technology
Treatment & Disposal
Solids Control
Containment & Handling
By Application
Onshore
Offshore
Drilling Waste Management Market Key Competitors include:
Baker Hughes (US)
Halliburton (US)
Schlumberger Limited (US)
Soli-Bond (US)
GN Solid Control (US)
NOV Inc. (US)
Derrick Corporation (US)
Ridgeline Canada (Canada)
Secure Energy Services (Canada)
Augean PLC(UK)
TWMA (UK)
STEP Oiltools Pte Ltd (Singapore)
Imdex Limited (Australia)
Scomi Group Bhd (Malaysia)
Specialty Drilling Fluids Limited (Nigeria)
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy & Power research firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
