EMAILWIRE.COM, April 28, 2023 ) SAN PEDRO, CA: Silva Construction (www.silvaconstruction.com), a construction and home remodeling company in Southern California, is servicing the entire California South Bay area with design-build, construction, remodeling, room addition, and earthquake retrofitting services, both for residential and commercial sites.
California’s South Bay area includes Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas.
David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction, stated “We have been servicing the South Bay area for over 40 years. We take great pride in the quality of our work and delivering quality service to homeowners and commercial building owners. Right now the real estate market is kind of stalled due to high mortgage interest rates. So now is a great time to make improvements to the home or building you’re in.”
Brenda Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
