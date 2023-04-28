The Future of 3D Printing Gases: Market Demand and Growth Opportunities
3D Printing Gases/3D additive manufacturing Gases Market report categorizes global market by Type (Argon, Nitrogen), Technology (Stereo lithography, Laser Sintering, Poly-Jet), Storage & Distribution
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 28, 2023 ) The 3D printing gases industry refers to the manufacturing and distribution of gases used in 3D printing processes, including metal 3D printing, polymer 3D printing, and others. These gases are used to create and maintain the printing environment, such as shielding gases to prevent oxidation, cooling gases to regulate temperature, and inert gases to create an atmosphere that reduces the risk of combustion.
The report "3D Printing Gases Market by Type (Argon, Nitrogen), Technology (Stereo lithography, Laser Sintering, Poly-Jet), Storage & Distribution (Cylinder, Merchant Liquid, Tonnage), Function (Insulation, Illumination, Cooling), End User (Design & Manufacturing, Healthcare) - Forecast", The 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases market is projected to reach USD 45.12 Million by 2020.
The growth of the 3D printing gases industry is attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology, advancements in 3D printing processes, and the growing demand for 3D-printed products across various industries. Additionally, the development of new and advanced 3D printing gases and the increasing focus of manufacturers on research and development activities are also expected to drive the growth of the industry in the coming years.
Factors such as increasing demand from design & manufacturing sector and growing demand from the healthcare sector drive the 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases market. Growth of the health care, consumer products, and automotive industries in the developing and under-developed regions provides an opportunity to the 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases market to grow even further.
Design & manufacturing segment to gain maximum traction during the forecast period.
The design & manufacturing segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the next five years. Furthermore, due to the growth of the 3D printing/additive manufacturing industry, its gases such as argon, nitrogen, and gas mixtures are extensively used. The 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases market is also projected to witness growth in the health care, consumer products, automotive, aerospace & defense and education & research sectors during the forecast period.
Argon to play a key role in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases market.
The report defines and segments the 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases market on the basis of type, technology, storage & distribution & transportation, function, end-use industry, and region along with providing an in-depth analysis and market size estimations. The argon gas is estimated to contribute the largest market share whereas, gas mixtures, at the highest CAGR, is expected to play a key role in changing the 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases landscape during the forecast period.
Cylinder & packaged gas distribution contributes maximum market share.
The cylinder & packaged gas distribution mode is projected to account for the largest market share in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases market. As 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases are used in smaller quantities to perform smaller and specialized applications, so cylinder & packaged gas distribution mode is widely preferred by the suppliers. Cylinder & packaged gas distribution mode offers cost-effective and safer mode to supply smaller volume of 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases. Verticals such as merchant liquid distribution and tonnage distribution will be key growing distribution modes during the forecast period. The report also covers the geographic markets of 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases.
North America is expected to attain the largest market share in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases market
North America is estimated to have the largest market share, while Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2015 to 2020. The largest market share of North America can be attributed to the increase in demand from end-user industries such as design & manufacturing, health care, consumer goods, automotive, aerospace & defense, and education & research.
The major vendors in the 3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing gases market include players such as BASF SE (Germany), The Linde Group (Germany), Air Liquide S.A. (France), Praxair Inc. (U.S.), and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.). Other players in the market include Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Airgas Inc. (U.S.), Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.), Messer Group (Germany), and Iceblick Ltd. (Ukraine).
The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, joint ventures, and recent developments associated with the 3D printing/additive manufacturing gases market.
