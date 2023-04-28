Sports Apparel Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 percent to reach USD 287.70 Bn by 2029
The growing desire to live healthier lifestyles, as well as increased disposable income, are likely to boost demand for sports apparel in the area.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 28, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Sports Apparel Market” was USD 171.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 287.70 Bn by 2029
Sports Apparel Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
Sports Apparel Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate Sports Apparel Market size.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83971
Sports Apparel Market Dynamics
The sports apparel market is being driven by factors such as rising disposable income and growing health consciousness among individuals. However, the presence of counterfeit products and their widespread availability pose a significant challenge for the market. To maintain their competitiveness, market players are devising various strategies.
Sports Apparel Market Regional Insights
In the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the sports apparel market, particularly in developing countries. North America, which held the largest market share in 2021, is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.58 percent.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83971
Sports Apparel Market Segmentation
By Product
Top Wear
Bottom Wear
Support items
By End-Use
Men
Women
Children
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Sports Apparel Market’s Key Competitors include
Nike Inc.
Fila
Lululemon Athletica Inc.
New Balance
Under Armour Inc.
Columbia Sportswear Company
Puma Se
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83971
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services firm, has also published the following reports:
Sports Protective Gear Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 5.08 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5 percent during the forecast period.
Sports Graphics Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 4.04 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.21 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Sports Apparel Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
Sports Apparel Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate Sports Apparel Market size.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83971
Sports Apparel Market Dynamics
The sports apparel market is being driven by factors such as rising disposable income and growing health consciousness among individuals. However, the presence of counterfeit products and their widespread availability pose a significant challenge for the market. To maintain their competitiveness, market players are devising various strategies.
Sports Apparel Market Regional Insights
In the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the sports apparel market, particularly in developing countries. North America, which held the largest market share in 2021, is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.58 percent.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83971
Sports Apparel Market Segmentation
By Product
Top Wear
Bottom Wear
Support items
By End-Use
Men
Women
Children
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Sports Apparel Market’s Key Competitors include
Nike Inc.
Fila
Lululemon Athletica Inc.
New Balance
Under Armour Inc.
Columbia Sportswear Company
Puma Se
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83971
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services firm, has also published the following reports:
Sports Protective Gear Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 5.08 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5 percent during the forecast period.
Sports Graphics Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 4.04 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.21 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results