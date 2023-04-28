Smoked Fish Market to hit USD 8.92 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The rising popularity of processed seafood such as smoked salmon, whitefish, haddock, and mackerel, among others, is likely to fuel industry growth shortly.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 28, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Smoked Fish Market” was USD 6.52 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 8.92 Bn by 2029
Smoked Fish Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Smoked Fish Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Smoked Fish Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/147525
Smoked Fish Market Dynamics
The global smoked fish market is on the rise due to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat seafood products such as smoked salmon, haddock, and mackerel. However, the market is limited by lower retail store profit margins.
Smoked Fish Market Regional Insights
The Smoked Fish Market in Europe is expected to experience substantial growth in the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 6.1 percent. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to see high growth, driven by factors such as increasing per capita income, changing lifestyles, and a growing number of online and offline businesses, with a significant compounded annual growth rate.
Smoked Fish Market Segmentation:
By Product
Hot Smoked Fish
Cold Smoked Fish
By Application
Food Service Sector
Retail Sector
Department Store
Smoked Fish Market Key Players include:
High Liner Foods
Marine Harvest
Nestle
Kraft Heinz
Dr. Schar
Epermarket
Unilever
ConAgra
General Mills
Givaudan
Foppen
Leroy
Maisadour
Tassal Group Ltd.
Maximize Market Research, a leading Food & Beverages research firm has also published the following reports:
Whitefish Market – The market size is expected to reach USD 239 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.1 percent during the forecast period.
Fish Processing Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 268.65 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.1 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
