Medical clothing Market to hit USD 150.29 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The increasing number of service providers and the increase in the number of emerging markets will continue to provide favorable opportunities for the growth of the medical clothing market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 28, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Medical Clothing Market” was USD 94.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 150.29 Bn by 2029.
Medical clothing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Medical Clothing Market Report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect, competitive analysis of key players by Design, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence of the Medical Clothing Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/147694
Medical clothing Market Dynamics
The demand for medical clothing has increased in healthcare sectors, hospitals, and laboratories, driven by the growing risk of chronic diseases in the elderly population. The use of high-quality, sanitized medical clothing, such as gloves, masks, and medical coats, is expected to drive future market demand during the forecast period.
Medical clothing Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, Europe dominated the medical clothing market, with a growth rate of 6%, driven by the growing awareness of hygiene, bacterial infections, and skin infections. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to experience significant growth at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.
Medical clothing Market segmentation:
By Type
Surgical drapes and gowns
Gloves
Facial protection
Protective apparel
By End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory centers
Specialty clinics
Laboratories
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Medical clothing Market Key Players include:
Cardinal Health, Inc
Halyard Health
Barco Uniforms
3M Company
Medicine Industries
Landau Uniforms
Healing hands
Henry Schein, Inc
Prestige Medicals
Aramark Uniforms
Maximize Market Research, a leading Medical Devices firm has also published the following reports:
Protective Clothing Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 16.04 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9 percent during the forecast period.
Medical Wearables Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 39.17 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.15 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research, a leading Medical Devices firm has also published the following reports:
Protective Clothing Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 16.04 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9 percent during the forecast period.
Medical Wearables Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 39.17 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.15 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
