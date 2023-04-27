Butter Market to hit USD 53.82 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The increased demand for the market has carried an inclination toward food with natural ingredients.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 27, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Butter Market” was USD 39 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.11 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 53.82 Bn by 2029.
Butter Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Butter Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Butter Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Butter Market Dynamics
Butter is a dairy item considered a protein segment and the increased number of individuals eating at bistros and eateries is expected to drive the Butter Market. Butter brands such as Fonterra, Arla Foods are advertising low-fat butter, which is expected to affect the Global Butter Market.
Butter Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific held the largest share of 49.7 percent in 2022. The growing food and beverages industry in the region along with increased restaurant chains is expected to drive the Butter Market.
Butter Market Segmentation:
By Nature
Organic
Conventional
By End-Use
Food Processing Industry
Foodservice Industry
Retail/Household
By Form
Spreadable
Non-spreadable
Butter Market Key Players include:
Groupe Lactalis S.A.
Arla Foods amba
Amul (GCMMF)
Dean Foods Co
Glanbia Plc.
Saputo Inc.
Valio Oy
Land O' Lakes, Inc.
Granarolo S.P.A.
Nestlé S.A.
Kerry Group
Sodiaal International SA
Britannia Industries Ltd
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
