Thermal Paper Market to hit USD 6.24 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
Growing awareness related to the benefits of POS terminals, owing to technological advancement such as mobile wallets, online banking demand has secure ways for making transactions.
As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for "Thermal Paper Market" was USD 4.22 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 30.60 Bn by 2029.
Thermal Paper Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Thermal Paper Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Thermal Paper Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Thermal Paper Market Dynamics
Thermal paper is in high demand for POS terminals, specialized labels and tags, logistics and e-commerce, and ATM transactions. However, the cost of production is relatively high due to the addition of three layers of heat-sensitive chemicals to the paper.
Thermal Paper Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific dominated the thermal paper market, with a projected CAGR of 4.5%. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for digital payments, POS systems, and a higher number of ATMs in the region.
Thermal Paper Market Segmentation:
By Technology
Direct thermal
Thermal transfer
Others
By Application
Point of Sale (POS)
Lottery and Gaming
Tags & Labels
Others
Thermal Paper Market Key Players include:
Appvion, Inc
Hansol Paper Co
Koehler Paper Group
Oji holdings
Ricoh Company, Ltd.
Siam Paper Public Co. Ltd
Jujo Thermal Ltd.
PM Company L.L.C.
Papierfabrik August Koehler SE
Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl
Twin Rivers Paper Company.
Iconex LLC
Lecta Group
Domtar Corporation
Maximize Market Research, a leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm
Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.20 percent during the forecast period.
Ceramic Fiber Paper Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 5.02 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.56 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
