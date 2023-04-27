English Proficiency Test Market to hit USD 3235.55 Mn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
English Proficiency Test Market was valued at USD 1703.40 Million in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 3235.55 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period (2022-2029)
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 27, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the “English Proficiency Test Market” was USD 1703.40 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.35 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3235.55 Mn by 2029
English Proficiency Test Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The English Proficiency Test Market Report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the English Proficiency Test Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
English Proficiency Test Market Dynamics
The increasing rate of Asian students going abroad for studies required an English Proficiency test that is the basic criteria for admission to US or UK universities. This is the major factor, which is expected to drive the English Proficiency Test Market throughout the forecast period.
English Proficiency Test Market Regional Insights
The number of students learning abroad at universities is mostly from Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, South Korea and others. Hence the region is expected to hold the largest share of the English Proficiency Test Market.
English Proficiency Test Market Segmentation:
By Testing System
IELTS
TOEFL
Others
By Application
Graduates/ Undergraduates
Employers
Others
By Mode of Test
Online
Offline
English Proficiency Test Market Key Players include:
Berlitz Corporation
EF Education First
Pearson ELT
ETS
Voxy
Vipkid
Maximize Market Research, a leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm has also published the following reports:
AI in Education Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 36.93 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 43.8 percent during the forecast period.
Global Soft Skills Training Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 35.67 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
