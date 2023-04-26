Knitwear Market to hit USD 156.8Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The demand for clothes gear has risen dramatically as a result of rising personal disposable income, changing lifestyles, and the growing influence of social media.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 26, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Knitwear Market” was USD 99.65 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.83 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 156.8 Bn by 2029.
Knitwear Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Knitwear Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Knitwear Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Knitwear Market Dynamics
The demand for knitwear has increased significantly in activities such as swimming, yoga, aerobics, sports, and running, as well as in other industries that require natural fabrics. However, the knitwear industry faces challenges such as lower income, complicated business models, and fragmentation, which increase the risk of deception.
Knitwear Market Regional Insights
North America is the second-largest market for knitted apparel, driven by the demand for warm clothing during the extended winter season. Tiruppur, a major textile and knitwear hub in India, is responsible for 90% of the country's cotton knitwear exports. The regional market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period.
Knitwear Market Segmentation:
By Type
Innerwear
T-Shirts & Shirts
Sweaters & Jackets
Sweatshirts & Hoodies
Shorts & Trousers
Evening Dresses, Suits, & Leggings
Accessories
By Material
Natural
Synthetic
Blended
By Application
Outerwear
Innerwear
Sportswear
Others
By Consumer Group
Men
Women
Kids
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Knitwear Market Key Players include:
Adidas AG
Gap Inc.
Hackett Ltd
Nike Inc.
Puma SE
Lactose
Victoria’s Secret
Maximize Market Research, a leading Consumer Goods and Services research firm has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
