Global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market to Witness Steady Growth in the Coming Years
Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market report categorizes the global market by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Water Treatment, PU Catalyst, Agriculture, Personal Care, and Others), & by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 26, 2023 ) Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is an organic compound that is widely used as a key ingredient in the production of personal care and home care products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair dyes, fabric softeners, and detergents. DMAPA is used as a quaternizing agent, which helps in the neutralization of the anionic surfactants that are present in personal care and home care products. The growth in the industry can be attributed to the increasing demand for personal care and home care products, particularly in developing countries.
The report "Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market by Application (Personal Care, PU Catalyst, Water Treatment, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), by Region - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020",the global DMAPA market is projected to reach USD 326 Million by 2020 from the estimated USD 237.8 Million in 2014, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2015 and 2020. Increasing demand for DMAPA based personal care products from emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil is mainly growth driver of this market.
One of the major drivers of the DMAPA industry is the growing awareness among consumers about personal hygiene and cleanliness. As more and more people become health conscious, the demand for personal care and home care products is expected to increase, which in turn will drive the demand for DMAPA.
Another driver of the DMAPA industry is the increasing popularity of natural and organic personal care and home care products. DMAPA is also used in the production of natural and organic personal care and home care products, which is expected to boost the demand for DMAPA.
However, the DMAPA industry also faces some challenges, such as the stringent regulations on the use of chemical compounds in personal care and home care products. Some of the regulatory authorities have set limits on the amount of DMAPA that can be used in personal care and home care products, which may impact the growth of the industry.
Asia-Pacific – The most dominant region in the global DMAPA market
The DMAPA market in Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global DMAPA market, in terms of volume, in 2014. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to account for the largest share of the market by 2020 due to the increasing demand for personal care products such as hair gels, liquid soaps, bath preparations, shampoos, soaps, and other products from developing countries such as India and China. The major market player of DMAPA market, BASF SE (Germany) and other global players, are now entering into the Asia-Pacific market. The market in the region is mainly driven by some factors such as growing populations and increasing demand for the soft and mild personal care products.
The Rest of the World (RoW) is one of the fastest-growing markets across the globe and this trend is expected to continue so in the near future. Among the countries in the RoW region, Brazil has the largest prospect for growth of the DMAPA market. Growth in the Brazil market is mainly attributed to increasing population, favorable investment policies, increase in total disposable income, and changing consumer lifestyle.
Mild nature of DMAPA-based personal care products makes personal care the largest application segment of the DMAPA market
Among the various applications, the personal care segment holds the largest share in the DMAPA market. This application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the DMAPA market between 2015 and 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing usage of high quality personal care products, the changing consumer lifestyle, and increase in the purchasing power of consumers. DMAPA-based personal care products are very mild in nature and very effective. Soap and shampoos which contain DMAPA does not cause irritation to the eyes and improve the feel on the skin after use. All these factors are driving the market for DMAPA in the personal care products segment.
An in-depth market share analysis, in terms of revenue, of the top companies is also included in the report. These numbers are arrived at based on key facts, annual financial information from SEC filings, annual reports, and interviews with industry experts, key opinion leaders such as CEOs, directors, and marketing executives. Some of the major market players in this market are BASF SE (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (U.S.), Alkyl Amines Chemical Ltd. (India), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Hans Group Ltd. (China), Realet Chemical Technology Co. Ltd. (China), and others.
