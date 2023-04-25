Global Potassium Metabisulfite Market to Reach New Heights in Demand
Potassium Metabisulfite Market report categorizes the global market by Application (Photographic Chemicals, Food Preservatives, Textile Industry, Beer Industry, Wine Industry, & Others) and by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 25, 2023 ) Potassium metabisulfite is a chemical compound that is commonly used as a food preservative, as well as in the wine-making and brewing industries. It is a white or yellowish powder with a strong sulfurous odor, and it is typically sold in the form of tablets or granules.
The report "Potassium Metabisulfite Market by Application (Wine Industry, Beer Industry, Food Preservatives, Textile Industry, Photographic Chemicals, & Others) - Global Forecast to 2020", defines and segments the global potassium metabisulfite market with analysis and forecasting in terms of volume and value. The potassium metabisulfite market in terms of value is estimated to grow from USD 355.5 Million in 2015 to USD 436.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2%.
The potassium metabisulfite industry involves the production, distribution, and sale of this compound to various end-users, including food and beverage manufacturers, wineries, and breweries. The scope of the industry is global, as potassium metabisulfite is widely used in many different countries.
The main application of potassium metabisulfite is as a preservative in food and beverages, where it helps to inhibit the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms that can spoil food or cause foodborne illnesses. It is also used in the wine-making and brewing industries as a disinfectant and as a source of sulfur dioxide, which can help to prevent spoilage and improve the flavor and aroma of the finished product. The potassium metabisulfite industry plays an important role in ensuring the safety and quality of many different types of food and beverages, as well as in supporting the production of high-quality wines and beers.
The potassium metabisulfite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2015 and 2020, in terms of volume. The demand for potassium metabisulfite is mainly driven by growth in the demand for wine and beer manufacturing industries. Also, the growth of the food preservatives industry is driving the growth of potassium metabisulfite in countries with stringent regulation on non-food chemicals used in food and beverages industry.
The consumption of potassium metabisulfite is the highest in the European region. The region accounted for over 50.2% of the total market in 2014 in terms of volume. The growing demand for wine and beer and food preservatives in Europe is the major driver of potassium metabisulfite market in the region. The growth of potassium metabisulfite in Asia-Pacific region is the fastest as compared to other regions. The high growth in the Asia-Pacific region is due to the increasing youth population which have beer as their drinking preference as compared to other alcoholic drinks.
The top companies in the potassium metabisulfite market include BASF SE (Germany), Aditya Birla Chemicals Thailand (India), Murphy and Son Ltd. (U.K), Jay Dinesh Chemicals (India) and Laffort (France) among others.
