CHPTAC Applications in Water Treatment: A Growing Market Segment
(3-Chloro-2-hydroxypropyl)trimethylammonium chloride CHPTAC Market report categorizes the global market by End-Use Industry (oil & gas, water treatment, textile, paper, and others) & by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 25, 2023 ) CHPTAC stands for 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethyl ammonium chloride, which is a chemical compound used in the papermaking and textile industries as a cationic starch modifier. The CHPTAC industry includes the production, sale, and distribution of this chemical compound.
The report "CHPTAC Market by End-Use Industry (paper, textile, water treatment, oil & gas, and others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World) - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2020", defines and segments the CHPTAC market with analysis and forecast of market size by volume and value. The CHPTAC market size, in terms of volume is projected to reach 125.3 Kilotons by 2020, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The scope of the CHPTAC industry is broad, as it is used in various industries. In the papermaking industry, CHPTAC is used as a wet-strength additive, which improves the strength and durability of paper products. In the textile industry, CHPTAC is used as a softener and dye fixing agent, which improves the texture and colorfastness of textiles.
The demand for CHPTAC has been growing in recent years due to the increasing demand for paper and textiles globally. The growing population and urbanization have led to a rise in demand for paper products such as newspapers, magazines, and packaging materials. Similarly, the demand for textiles has also increased due to the growth of the fashion industry and the increasing demand for clothing and household textiles.
The report also defines the driving and restraining factors for the CHPTAC market with the analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. Some of the drivers include increased demand from the paper industry. The CHPTAC market is experiencing faster growth rate, especially in Asia-Pacific, due to the increased demands of paper and related products in emerging markets.
The market size is forecast on the basis of key regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (which includes South America and the Middle East & Africa) both by value and volume. The regional CHPTAC market is further segmented on the basis of its major applications.
“Paper is the key end-use industry for CHPTAC”
The CHPTAC market is segmented into five key end-use industries, namely, paper, textile, water treatment, oil & gas, and others which include personal care, dye, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and chemicals. Among these end use-industries, the paper industry accounted for largest market share in 2014 in terms of value as well as volume. Majority of CHPTAC is used in the paper industry where it is first converted into EPTAC using a strong base and then used for the cationization of starch, used in the paper industry. The increasing demand of paper products and per capita consumption is driving the CHPTAC market.
“CHPTAC market size to reach USD 218.9 million by 2020”
The CHPTAC market size is projected to reach USD 218.9 Million by 2020. In terms of value, the CHPTAC market in the paper end-use industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% between 2015 and 2020. The drivers of the CHPTAC market comprise the increasing demand for CHPTAC in developing markets, such as Thailand, China, and India. A shift in the preference for improved paper and the increase in per capita consumption of paper in the emerging economies are also likely to push the growth of the CHPTAC market. The factors that restrain the market are environmental concerns and the increasing cost of starch. Since the demand is increasing moderately, industry players have not adopted strategies, such as new product developments, agreements, and joint ventures. CHPTAC has been available in the market for the last 50 years and is expected to remain in the future too. There are a select number of manufacturers of CHPTAC globally. Most of the companies are located in the European region. In Asia, China and India are the key contributors to the growth of this market.
“Asia-Pacific: The largest market of CHPTAC”
The Asia-Pacific region was the world’s largest market for CHPTAC in terms of volume in 2014; it is also projected to be the fastest-growing market in terms of value, between 2015 and 2020. Thailand is the biggest market while the robust growth in the Chinese paper making industry is also projected to drive the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand of CHPTAC in the paper, textile, and the water treatment industries in the region. Growing innovation and developments in the CHPTAC industry directly affect their demand in various other end-use industries. China is projected to be the fastest-growing country in the Asia-Pacific region followed by India.
The leading players in the market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Sachem Inc. (U.S.), SKW QUAB Chemicals Inc. (U.S.), Chemigate Oy (Finland), and Rouquette Ferez SA (France). Other market players include Samsung Fine Chemicals Ltd. (Korea), Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Dongying Guofeng Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), Dongying J&M Chemical Co., Ltd (China), these market players are based out of Asia-Pacific.
