Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026
The global mobile and wireless backhaul market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $9.3 billion in 2020 and is poised to reach $15.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2026.
The report "Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market by Component (Equipment and Services[Designing & Consulting, Integration & Deployment]), Equipment (Microwave, Millimetre Wave, Sub-6 Ghz), Network Technology (5G, 4G, and 3G & 2G), and Region - Global forecast to 2026" The global Mobile and wireless backhaul Market size is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2020 to USD 15.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period.
The Mobile and wireless backhaul Market is fuelled by the growth in the number of mobile subscribers and the success of 4G and 5G around the world. Moreover, the trend of companies investing more on adoption of small cells and reduced total cost of ownership is driving the adoption of mobile and wireless backhaul solutions.
By Component, the Equipment segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period
The Equipment segment of the Mobile and wireless backhaul Market is projected to hold the larger market size during the forecast period. The mobile and wireless backhaul market consists of hardware equipment which can carry signals through links between two cell sites. Depending upon various factors, such as frequency, capacity, range, and data transmission rate, a wireless backhaul equipment makes it easier to install backhaul services in geographies where fiber deployment is not possible.
By Services, the Design and Consulting segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Under the Services segment, the designing and consulting segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The designing and consulting services help clients achieve a strong business mechanism and decision-making skills.They help in lowering risks, reducing complexities, and raising Return on Investments (RoIs). They can be customized, are easily applicable, and deliver maximum product assurance.
By region, Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
Asia Pacific holds a strong position in the global Mobile and wireless backhaul Market, owing to large-scale investments by organizations on developing telecom infrastructures. Many major players have their headquarters in the region such as NEC, ZTE and Fujitsu. The major growth drivers for this region include government initiatives to promote the digital infrastructure.
Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Players:
Major key companies in the Mobile and wireless backhaul Market include Ericssom (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), NEC Corporation (Japan), ZTE (China), Fujitsu (Japan), Broadcom (US), Ceragon (Israel), Aviat (US), and SIAE (Italy).
