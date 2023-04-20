A Global Perspective on Urban Air Mobility Market Growth and Trends by 2030
Urban Air Mobility Market by Component (Infrastructure Solutions, Platform), Platform Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), Range (Intercity, Intracity), Platform Architecture, Systems, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 20, 2023 ) The Global Urban Air Mobility Market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the UAM market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 28.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for alternative modes of transportation in urban mobility for commercial applications and technological innovations in unmanned technology.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the UAM market by component (infrastructure solutions and platform), platform operation (piloted and autonomous), range (intercity and intracity), platform architecture, systems, end-user, and region. The infrastructure solutions segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, with vertiports accounting for a large share of infrastructure development globally.
Fixed-wing architecture is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, with advancements in UAM market partnerships, investments, and development of new products. The avionics segment is projected to grow at the highest rate, with advanced avionics developed to improve safety and utility of the platform.
The Urban Air Mobility Market is expected to transform urban transportation by offering a new mode of transportation that is faster, more efficient, and less congested. This market is still in the nascent stage but is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for urban air mobility for commercial applications, technological innovations in unmanned technology, and growing investments in infrastructure. However, the market also faces significant challenges such as regulatory and legal barriers, safety concerns, and lack of public awareness, which need to be addressed for the market to reach its full potential.
The market for Urban Air Mobility is highly competitive, with key players investing in R&D to develop new products and technologies. The market is characterized by many startups and established players, such as Airbus, Boeing, and Bell Helicopter, among others. The market is also witnessing strategic partnerships, collaborations, and investments to gain a competitive advantage and expand market reach. In addition, the market is witnessing significant investments in infrastructure solutions, such as vertiports and charging stations, which are critical for the growth of the market. As the market matures, there is a potential for disruptive technologies to emerge, leading to new players entering the market and new business models being developed.
Europe is expected to be the largest growing region in the UAM market during the forecast period, with countries such as Germany, UK, and France investing heavily in the development and procurement of advanced eVTOL systems for commercial operations.
Top Urban Air Mobility Companies – Key Market Players:
Some of the key players profiled in the urban air mobility market report include Airbus (US), Archer Aviation (US), EHang (China), Hyundai motor group tech (South Korea) and Wingcopter (Germany) among others.
