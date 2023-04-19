Silva Construction Is Listed as One of 10 Best Contractors in San Pedro
Silva Construction has been listed as one of the 10 best general contractors in San Pedro, CA by Buildzoom.com.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2023 ) SAN PEDRO, CA: Silva Construction (www.silvaconstruction.com), a construction and
home remodeling company in Southern California, has been listed as one of the 10 best
general contractors in San Pedro, CA by Buildzoom.com.
Buildzoom.com identifies great contractors by analyzing the industry's largest collection
of data, including 3.5 million license records and 120 million building permits. The site
gives Silva a 116 “BZ Score” which is classed as great. The results can be seen here: <||>rnhttps://www.buildzoom.com/san-pedro-ca/general-contractors
David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction stated: “We are committed to delivering
excellent service to the customer first and foremost. When we are doing remodeling for
a homeowner, we want them to feel confident they can achieve the vision they have for
their home. We’re very honored that this commitment to excellence has been being
consistently achieved and recognized by Buildzoom.com. We feel pride from producing
something that everyone admires. The only thing that matters is how the customer feels
at the end. That is our enjoyment and pride.”
Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San
Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction,
and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo,
Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos
Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog
can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen
at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
Contact Information:
Silva Construction
Dave Silva
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
