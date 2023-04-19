Natural Vanillin Market is Projected to Grow $706 million by 202
This rapid growth is a testament to the burgeoning demand for natural and clean-label products in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, which has fueled the adoption of natural vanillin as a preferred flavoring agent.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2023 ) According to a research report "Natural Vanillin Market by Source (Vanilla Bean Extract, Ferulic Acid Synthesis, and Eugenol Synthesis), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the natural vanillin market is projected to reach USD 706 million by 2027, and USD 472 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027. As consumers shift from synthetic to natural and plant-based ingredients, the demand for natural vanillin is rising. Additionally, there is also high demand for clean-label products, growing the use of natural vanillin as a flavoring ingredient in their foods. Given the versatility and omnipresence of vanillin in food products, the global demand for natural vanilla extract will keep growing, and formulators can no longer rely only on synthetic alternatives to satisfy consumers’ demands.
The vanilla bean extract segment is the fastest growing among the various sources of natural vanillin during the forecast period.
The vanilla bean extract segment is the second largest and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the projected period. This growth is majorly attributed to the increased preferences for natural and clean-label products and reduced synthetic flavors in food & beverage products worldwide. Consumers want their food products to contain natural, familiar, and simple ingredients, easy to understand and recognize. Additionally, they are growing more conscious about the sourcing, composition, and production of packaged foods, demanding natural ingredients and more sustainable and ethical production methods.
Asia Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the natural vanillin market
Asia Pacific region includes countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. There is significant growth in Asia Pacific for vanilla and its by-products due to the growing food & beverage industry. Additionally, there is also increasing demand for bakery products. Because of changing lifestyles and changing consumption habits, consumers increasingly spend on natural ingredients products. Emerging economies such as China and India are the fastest-growing markets in the region. Vanilla is the most commonly used flavoring ingredient in various food & beverage applications.
Key Market Players
The key players in the natural vanillin market include Givaudan (Switzerland), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), Symrise (Germany), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Solvay (Belgium), International Flavors and Fragrances (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), McCormick & Company, Inc. (US), Mane (France), and Lesaffre (France).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
