Activated Carbon for Mercury Control in Cement Industry: Market Analysis and Future Prospects
Activated Carbon for mercury control Market in flue gas categorizes the global market by application (oil & gas burning, cement production, coal burning, ferrous & non-ferrous metals, oil refining, gold mining and others) & Region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2023 ) Activated carbon is a porous material that has a high surface area and adsorption capacity, making it effective for capturing mercury emissions in various industries. The use of activated carbon for mercury control in industrial processes has become increasingly important due to the adverse effects of mercury on the environment and human health.
In the mercury control industry, activated carbon is typically used in two main applications: flue gas treatment and wastewater treatment. In flue gas treatment, activated carbon is used to capture mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants, cement kilns, and waste incineration facilities. In wastewater treatment, activated carbon is used to remove mercury from industrial wastewater streams.
The report “Activated Carbon for Mercury Control Market in flue gas, by application (coal burning, gold mining, cement production, ferrous & non-ferrous metals, oil & gas burning, oil refining and others) and Region - Trends & Forecasts’’ defines and segments the activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas with analysis and forecast of the market by value and volume. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the activated carbon market for mercury control in flue gas market with analysis of trends, opportunities, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and values are forecast on the basis of key regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World). The key countries are covered and forecast for each region. Further, the market is segmented and values are forecast on the basis of different types of applications.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=233707336
The scope of the activated carbon for mercury control industry is growing as more countries implement stricter regulations to control mercury emissions. The global market for activated carbon for mercury control is expected to increase in the coming years due to the increasing demand for clean air and water, coupled with the growing awareness of the harmful effects of mercury on human health and the environment.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Activated Carbon for Mercury Control Market”
82 - Market Data Tables
67 - Figures
155 - Pages
North America: Biggest market of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas market
North America is currently the biggest market of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas. The U.S. is the largest consumer of activated carbon for mercury control in this region. The Environmental protection agency (EPA) has set limits for new power plants under the Mercury and air toxics standards (MATS) related to control of mercuric emission. These regulations make the activated carbon for mercury control favourable for growth in this region. These factors are affecting the growth rate of activated carbon for mercury control in North America. The market in flue gas is projected to reach $6,112.11million by 2019.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=233707336
Coal burning (all uses including power plants): Biggest application of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas market
Coal burning (all uses including power plants) is currently the biggest application of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas market .Because of its power, heat and electricity generation capacity and availability at low cost ,the coal is used for high number of industrial and domestic purposes such as steel production, cement manufacturing and alumina refineries. Coal burning is the process where in which the large amount of mercuric emission takes place. The activated carbon is used in this process to lessen the amount of flue gas from coal burning. The coal burning (all uses including power plants) application market is projected to reach $5,638.96million by 2019.North America is presently the largest consumer of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas. The market size, in terms of value, for coal burning (all uses including power plants) in North America is estimated to register a CAGR of 21.99% between2014 and 2019.
Gold mining and production (small scale & large scale): The second-largest application of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas market
Gold mining & production (small scale & large scale) is the second-largest consumer of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas. The mining process releases mercury which is trapped along with the ore. The consumption of Activated carbon for mercury emission control in gold mining is projectedto reach $2,514million by 2019.North America is currently the largest consumer of activated carbon for mercury removal in flue gas.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Activated Carbon for Mercury Control Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=233707336
Haycarb Plc(Sri Lanka),Carbotech AC GmbH(Germany),Albemarle corp.(U.S.),Calgon Carbon Corporation(U.S.),Alstom S.A.(France),Cabot Norit N.V.(The Netherlands),Nucon International Inc(U.S.),ADAcarbon solutions(U.S.),Clarimex Group(Mexico),Donau Chemie Group(Vienna),Babcock Power Inc. (U.S.)are some of the keymarket players of activated carbon for mercury control.
In the mercury control industry, activated carbon is typically used in two main applications: flue gas treatment and wastewater treatment. In flue gas treatment, activated carbon is used to capture mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants, cement kilns, and waste incineration facilities. In wastewater treatment, activated carbon is used to remove mercury from industrial wastewater streams.
The report “Activated Carbon for Mercury Control Market in flue gas, by application (coal burning, gold mining, cement production, ferrous & non-ferrous metals, oil & gas burning, oil refining and others) and Region - Trends & Forecasts’’ defines and segments the activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas with analysis and forecast of the market by value and volume. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the activated carbon market for mercury control in flue gas market with analysis of trends, opportunities, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and values are forecast on the basis of key regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World). The key countries are covered and forecast for each region. Further, the market is segmented and values are forecast on the basis of different types of applications.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=233707336
The scope of the activated carbon for mercury control industry is growing as more countries implement stricter regulations to control mercury emissions. The global market for activated carbon for mercury control is expected to increase in the coming years due to the increasing demand for clean air and water, coupled with the growing awareness of the harmful effects of mercury on human health and the environment.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Activated Carbon for Mercury Control Market”
82 - Market Data Tables
67 - Figures
155 - Pages
North America: Biggest market of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas market
North America is currently the biggest market of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas. The U.S. is the largest consumer of activated carbon for mercury control in this region. The Environmental protection agency (EPA) has set limits for new power plants under the Mercury and air toxics standards (MATS) related to control of mercuric emission. These regulations make the activated carbon for mercury control favourable for growth in this region. These factors are affecting the growth rate of activated carbon for mercury control in North America. The market in flue gas is projected to reach $6,112.11million by 2019.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=233707336
Coal burning (all uses including power plants): Biggest application of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas market
Coal burning (all uses including power plants) is currently the biggest application of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas market .Because of its power, heat and electricity generation capacity and availability at low cost ,the coal is used for high number of industrial and domestic purposes such as steel production, cement manufacturing and alumina refineries. Coal burning is the process where in which the large amount of mercuric emission takes place. The activated carbon is used in this process to lessen the amount of flue gas from coal burning. The coal burning (all uses including power plants) application market is projected to reach $5,638.96million by 2019.North America is presently the largest consumer of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas. The market size, in terms of value, for coal burning (all uses including power plants) in North America is estimated to register a CAGR of 21.99% between2014 and 2019.
Gold mining and production (small scale & large scale): The second-largest application of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas market
Gold mining & production (small scale & large scale) is the second-largest consumer of activated carbon for mercury control in flue gas. The mining process releases mercury which is trapped along with the ore. The consumption of Activated carbon for mercury emission control in gold mining is projectedto reach $2,514million by 2019.North America is currently the largest consumer of activated carbon for mercury removal in flue gas.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Activated Carbon for Mercury Control Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=233707336
Haycarb Plc(Sri Lanka),Carbotech AC GmbH(Germany),Albemarle corp.(U.S.),Calgon Carbon Corporation(U.S.),Alstom S.A.(France),Cabot Norit N.V.(The Netherlands),Nucon International Inc(U.S.),ADAcarbon solutions(U.S.),Clarimex Group(Mexico),Donau Chemie Group(Vienna),Babcock Power Inc. (U.S.)are some of the keymarket players of activated carbon for mercury control.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results