Sunflower Oil Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent and reach USD 29.19 Bn by 2029
Sunflower Oil is widely used in cosmetics as a foundation and skin-enriching ingredient.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2023 ) Maximize Market Research expects the Sunflower Oil Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent from USD 19.45 Bn in 2021 and reach USD 29.12 Bn by 2029.
Sunflower Oil Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report on Sunflower Oil Market consists of the vital market drivers and restraints with their positive or negative impacts on the market. The tools such as SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis are used for analyzing the market strengths and weaknesses as well as upcoming opportunities and threats.
Sunflower Oil Market Dynamics
The growing population and increasing demand for foods and beverages have led to increased consumption of it commercially for culinary purposes is driving the Sunflower Oil Market. The substitute oils such as Olive oil, Canola oil and Coconut Oil acts as a restraint in the market growth.
Sunflower Oil Market Regional Insights
European region had the largest sunflower oil market share in 2021 with a share of USD 6.28 Bn and increasing consumption of sunflower oil is driving the market in this region.
Sunflower Oil Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Organic
Processed
By End User
Industrial
Commercial
Domestic
Others
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Specialty Store
E-Commerce
Others
Sunflower Oil Market Key Players Includes
Cargill
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Bunge Ltd.
Hanoon Oil Factory
Colorado Mills
PPB Group Barhad
Parakh Group
Rein Oil CC
Aston
EFKO
Oliyar Production
Delizio
Avril Group
Optimusagro Trade
RISOIL SA
Marico & Rein Oil CC
KAISSA Oil
Adani Wilmar
Kernel
Delta Wilmar CIS
UkrOliya LLC
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
