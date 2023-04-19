Lanolin Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68 percent to reach USD 489.7 Mn by 2029
Growing industrial application possibilities, such as anti-corrosion products, bio-lubricants, automotive, metal cutting, and the leather industry, are expected to boost the market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Lanolin Market” was USD 332.6 Mn. in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 489.7 Mn. by 2029
Lanolin Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Lanolin Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Lanolin Market size.
Lanolin Market Dynamics
Increased healthcare spending as a result of the rising prevalence of various medical disorders has resulted in a boost in pharmaceutical product development for specific illnesses, propelling industry growth and driving lanolin demand. Wool grease contains antifungal and antibacterial characteristics that aid in the prevention of dermatological problems expected to drive the market growth.
Lanolin Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the lanolin market during the forecast period. Export-driven growth in cosmetics and personal care products, primarily in France and Germany, are driving the regional market growth.
Lanolin Market Segmentation
By Derivative
Lanolin alcohol
Ethoxylated lanolin
Acetylated lanolin
Lanolin acid
By Application:
Personal care & cosmetics
Babycare
Pharmaceutical
Industrial
Lanolin Market Key Competitors include:
Rolex Lanolin Products Limited (RLPL)
The Lubrizol Corporation
Suru Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
Lanotec
Tallow Products Pty Ltd.
Nippon Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Croda International
WellMan Advance Materials
NK Chemicals
Quimica Del Centro S.A. De C.V.
Sancai Lanolin
Orthochem
Yinxin Chemical Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co.,Ltd
FENCHEM
Impressum
Lanco
Barentz
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
