Blood Screening Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent to reach USD 4.69 Bn by 2029
Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in awareness about healthcare, the rise in a number of blood donations, and a surge in adoption of nucleic acid amplification test (NAT) would create more opportunities for the overall market growth
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Blood Screening Market to grow from USD 2.49 Bn in 2021 to USD 4.69 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent.
Blood Screening Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of Blood Screening Market dynamics and regional insights. To collect and analyze the data for the market report, primary and secondary research methodologies were employed along with PORTER and PESTLE analysis. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Blood Screening Market size.
Blood Screening Market Dynamics
The Blood Screening Market is driven by the increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing number of blood donations and the growth of the healthcare industry. The market growth is expected to be hampered by the high costs of the instruments and inadequate infrastructure for blood screening.
Blood Screening Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the Blood Screening Market. The regional market is driven by the increasing expenditure on the healthcare sector and the growing prevalence of chronic disorders.
Blood Screening Market Segmentation
By Technology
Nucleic Acid Test (NAT)
Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
By Product & Service
Reagents & Kits
Enzymes and Polymerases
Standards and Controls
Probes and Primers
Buffers, Nucleotides, and Solutions
Labeling and Detection Reagents
Immunosorbents
Controls
Conjugates
Substrates
Sample Diluents and Wash Solutions
Instruments
Software and Services
By End User
Blood Banks
Hospitals
Blood Screening Market Key Competitors include:
Abbott Laboratories
Grifols
Roche Diagnostics
bioMérieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Siemens Healthineers
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Enzo Biochem Inc.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
BD
Cepheid
Immucor, Inc.
Hologic Inc
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
