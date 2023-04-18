Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market: Integrated and automated systems for overall urine analysis
The global albumin & creatinine tests market size is valued at an estimated USD 987 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,103 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.
The integration of automated urine sediment and urine biochemical analysis in one system allows rapid and easy urine analysis. At present, standalone automated urine sediment analyzers help standardize sediment & biochemical analysis with minimum operator interference and enable the rapid analysis of urine samples. Such integrated systems have a huge potential in the automated devices market and can help large hospitals and diagnostic labs to manage their workloads efficiently. As a result, this area has been identified as an opportunity in the market.
Scope of the Report
This report categorizes the albumin & creatinine tests market into the following segments and subsegments:
By Product
• Dipsticks & Kits
• Analyzers
• Cartridges
o Cartridges for POC Analyzers
o Cartridges for Table-Top Analyzers
• Reagents & Other Consumables
By Type
• Urine Tests
o Urine Albumin Tests
o Urine Creatinine Tests
o Glycated Albumin
• Blood & Serum Creatinine Tests
By End User
• Hospitals & Clinics’
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Research Laboratories & Institutes
By Region
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o Australia
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Market Segmentation:
Based on product, the albumin and creatinine tests market is segmented into dipsticks & kits, analyzers, cartridges, and reagents & other consumables. In 2019, the dipsticks & kits segment accounted for the largest share in this market. The frequent purchase of these products compared to instruments like analyzers and cartridges and the increasing use of kit-based rapid techniques for albumin & creatinine tests drive market growth.
Based on type, the albumin & creatinine tests market is segmented into urine tests and blood & serum creatinine tests. In 2019, urine tests accounted for the largest share in this market. Factors such as the rapid growth in the diagnostics segment and the increasing demand for rapid and easy-to-use urine tests drive the growth of this segment.
Regional Analysis: -
The global ACR Test Market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the global market. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the growth in demand for rapid urine tests, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions leading to various kidney diseases, rising government initiatives, and growing geriatric population.
Request for Sample Pages: - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156696568
Top Key Players: -
The major players operating in this ACR Tests Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), Randox Laboratories (UK), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), Abbexa Ltd. (UK), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Arbor Assays Inc. (US), ARKRAY Global Business Inc. (Japan), Aviva Systems Biology (US), Axxora, LLC (UK), BioAssay Systems (US), Nova Biomedical (US), Quantimetrix Corporation (US), RayBiotech Inc. (US), Sekisui Diagnostics PEI Inc. (US), Teco Diagnostics (US), Tulip Diagnostics (India), ulti med Products GmbH (Germany), and URIT Medical Electronic Co., Ltd. (China).
