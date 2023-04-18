Global 5G Device Testing Market Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2028: Trends and Growth Drivers
5G Device Testing Market by Equipment Type (Oscilloscope, Signal Generator, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers), End User (IDMs & ODMs, Telecom Equipment Manufacturers) and Region - Global Forecast 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 18, 2023 ) The global 5G device testing market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Rising demand for telecom infrastructure testing such as routers, gateways, small cells, antennas, switched and others for the deployment of 5G network. Key players in the 5G device testing market are expanding their businesses with sizable investment in research and development activities. Also, some of the players are indulging into mergers and acquisition activities.
The 5G technology introduces an entirely new form of over-the-air (OTA) testing. Radio transmission at FR2 frequencies experiences increased path loss and other forms of channel degradation. However, with shorter wavelengths of FR2, users can use multiple antennas to focus the signal, producing antenna gain and increasing the effective signal power in the desired direction. This beam steering technique compensates for the higher path loss at the expense of a more complex antenna system. The shorter FR2 wavelengths mean these antenna arrays can be very small and may be integrated into components or devices.
Oscilloscopes are instruments used in labs for analyzing and displaying the waveform of electronic signals. They generate a graph of the instantaneous signal voltage as a function of time. Most oscilloscopes can measure the horizontal sweep in seconds per division, millisecond per division, microseconds per division, or nanoseconds per division, and the vertical deflection can be measured in volts per division, millivolts per division, or microvolts per division. Digitally, the horizontal sweep and vertical deflection settings can be adjusted as required in all oscilloscopes. Digital oscilloscopes are gaining traction in the 5G device testing market as they offer easy horizontal and vertical signal adjustment.
China is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. China is one of the front runners in 5G network infrastructure. The Government of China has quickly coordinated and stimulated 5G research in the country. It has the highest number of 5G connections worldwide, accounting for over 60% of global 5G connections in 2022. After the initial success of 5G, 2021 was a crucial year for its sustained and mature development. Globally, 5G is rapidly becoming the fastest-growing mobile technology in terms of commercial growth, spreading slowly across all continents. China has the maximum 5G connections and base stations worldwide. Thus, the country is one of the very attractive country in the 5G device testing market.
