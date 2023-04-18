Blister Packaging Market to reach USD 42.49 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.82 percent
Consumer demand for pharmaceutical goods has increasingly evolved away from conventional bottles and toward unit-dose blister packaging.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 18, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Blister Packaging Market to grow from USD 21.61 Bn in 2021 to USD 42.49 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.82 percent.
Blister Packaging Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes a detailed analysis of Blister Packaging Market estimates and trends for 17 countries spread throughout all the regions. It helps in understanding the Blister Packaging industry by providing market trends, structure and size of various market segments.
Blister Packaging Market Dynamics
The market is majorly driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for a wide range of pharmaceutical treatments worldwide. The major factor that is expected to hamper the Blister Packaging market growth is the rising concerns about packaging waste.
Blister Packaging Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market with the largest Blister Packaging market share of around 43 percent. This market growth is attributed to the region's rapid economic growth.
Blister Packaging Market Segmentation
By Type
Carded
Clamshell
By Material Type
Plastic
Paper
Aluminum
By End-user
Food
Consumer Goods
Pharmaceutical
Others
By Packaging Machine
Roller Type
Roller-Plate Type
Plate Type
By Technology
Thermoforming
Cold Forming
Blister Packaging Key Competitors include:
Bemis Company, Inc. (US)
Nosco Inc. (US)
The Dow Chemical Company (US)
WestRock Company (US)
Sonoco Products Company (US)
Rohrer Corporation (US)
CONSTANTIA (Austria)
Klöckner Pentaplast (Luxembourg)
DuPont (US)
Honeywell International Inc. (US)
Tekni-Plex. (US)
DISPLAY PACK (US)
Winpak Ltd (Canada)
Perlen Packaging (Switzerland)
SteriPack Group (Ireland)
Amcor Limited (Australia)
CPH GROUP (Australia)
ACG (India)
UFlex Limited (India)
Shanghai Haishun (China)
