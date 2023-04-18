Solid Electrolyte Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.12 percent to reach USD 0.04 Bn by 2029
Increasing use of Solid-state batteries: Solid-state batteries are a technology that uses solid electrodes and solid electrolytes instead of the liquid or polymer electrolytes found in lithium-ion or lithium polymer batteries.
Maximize Market research expects, the Solid Electrolyte Market to grow from USD 0.02 Bn in 2021 to USD 0.04 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.12 percent.
Solid Electrolyte Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of Solid Electrolyte Market dynamics and regional insights. To collect and analyze the data for the market report, primary and secondary research methodologies were employed along with PORTER and PESTLE analysis. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Solid Electrolyte Market size.
Solid Electrolyte Market Dynamics
The Solid Electrolyte Market is driven by the increasing demand for high energy-density storage systems, the increase in the use of solid-state batteries and the rise in investment by key players. The market growth is constrained by the high costs of solid-state batteries.
Solid Electrolyte Market Regional Insights
In 2021, North America dominated the Solid Electrolyte Market with a 35.4 percent market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4 percent during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the growing adoption of electric vehicles, rising concerns about the environment and helpful government policies and regulations.
Solid Electrolyte Market Segmentation
By Type
Solid Polymer type
Ceramic type
By Application
Thin Film batteries
Electric Vehicle batteries
By End User
Telecom
Heavy goods and engineering
Electricals and Electronics
Others
Solid Electrolyte Market Key Competitors include:
NEI Corporation
Ohara Inc
Empower Materials
Ampcera Corp
Iconic Material Inc
Toshima Manufacturing Co. Ltd
SK Innovation Co., Ltd.
STMicroelectronics
Total Energies
Store Dot
Quantum Scape Corporation
Solid Power Inc
Factorial Inc
Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd
Ilika
Prieto Battery
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy & Power research firm, has also published the following reports:
EV Solid State Battery Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1479.07 Mn Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 44 percent during the forecast period.
Solid State and Polymer Battery Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 9.18 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 31.54 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
