Protein Drink Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent to reach USD 41.50 Bn by 2029
Increasing demand for more organic and natural food compared to that for synthetic food continues to drive the demand for vegan protein in day-to-day diet.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Protein Drink Market to grow from USD 21.45 Bn in 2021 to USD 41.50 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6 percent.
Protein Drink Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of Protein Drink Market dynamics and regional insights. To collect and analyze the data for the market report, primary and secondary research methodologies were employed along with PORTER and PESTLE analysis. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Protein Drink Market size.
Protein Drink Market Dynamics
The market is driven by the increasing consumer demand for vegan protein and the rise in the use of protein for health and increasing awareness about the benefits of proteins among consumers. The market growth is hampered by the risk of taking too much protein.
Protein Drink Market Regional Insights
North America and Europe are the major markets for protein drinks. The increasing demand for natural and organic beverages is the growth driver for the regional markets. Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth in the Protein Drink Market due to increasing demand for sugar-free beverages among female customers.
Protein Drink Market Segmentation
By Product
Protein Powder
Protein Bars
Ready to Drink
Other
By Source
Animal Source.
Milk
Whey
Other
Plant Source
Soy
Rice
Other
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Online Stores
Direct to Customers (DTC)
Others
Protein Drink Market Key Competitors include:
Glanbia PLC
MusclePharm
Abbott
CytoSport, Inc.
Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.
QuestNutrition
THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY
AMCO Proteins
NOW Foods
Transparent Labs
WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC
Dymatize Enterprises LLC
JymSupplementScience.com
RSP Nutrition
BPI Sports LLC
