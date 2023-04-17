Rehabilitation Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 22.3 Bn
The advancement of technology has resulted in the creation of advanced medical equipment such as anti-gravity treadmills and robotics to assist patients with mobility.
As per Maximize Market Research, a global business research and consultancy firm, the total global market for "Rehabilitation Equipment Market" was USD 14 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 22.3 Bn by 2029
Rehabilitation Equipment Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes a detailed analysis of Rehabilitation Equipment Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges across all the regions. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of market players in the industry while the bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Rehabilitation Equipment Market size.
Rehabilitation Equipment Market Dynamics
The market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and the rising number of government regulations that are implemented to shorten the duration and cost of healthcare treatments. The factor that is hampering the market growth is the lack of access to rehabilitation services.
Rehabilitation Equipment Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 percent. This growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of rehabilitation equipment and rising number of physicians.
Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product
Daily Living Aids
Mobility Equipment
Exercise Equipment
Body Support Devices
Medical Lifting Slings
By Application
Physiotherapy
Occupational Therapy
By End-use
Hospitals & Clinics
Rehab Centers
Home Care Settings
Physiotherapy Centers
Rehabilitation Equipment Key Competitors include:
Baxter International
Invacare Corporation
Argo Medical
Medline Industries
Coalfax
Access Rehabilitation Group
GF HEALTH PRODUCTS
Roma Medical
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
Handicare Group AB
Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co.
India Medico Instruments
Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation equipment
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Rehabilitation Products Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 17.86 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.3 percent during the forecast period.
Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 3.29 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
