Business Process Outsourcing Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09 percent to reach USD 293.650 Bn by 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Business Process Outsourcing Market was USD 169.763 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 293.650 Bn by 2029.
Business Process Outsourcing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Business Process Outsourcing Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference.
Business Process Outsourcing Market Dynamics
The Business Process Outsourcing Market is driven by the increasing investment in smart cities, rising focus on improvements in efficiency and organization agility by enterprises and increasing preference for cloud technology.
Business Process Outsourcing Market Regional Insights
In 2021, North America dominated the Business Process Outsourcing Market with the largest market share of 49.5 percent and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.36 percent over the forecast period.
Business Process Outsourcing Market Segmentation
By Service
Voice Processing
Telemarketing Services
Customer Care Services
By Outsourcing Type
Offsource
Nearshore
Onshore
By Application
Sales & Marketing
Procurement & Supply Chain
Facilities & Administrations
Customer Care
Training
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Ownership
Captive
Third-Party
By End-User
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail & E-Commerce
Government & Defense
Transportation & Logistics
Travel & Hospitality
Education
Energy & Utilities
Others
Business Process Outsourcing Market Key Competitors include:
ADP, LLC.
Conduent Inc.,
Wipro Ltd.
Amdocs
NCR Corporation
Sodexo
Genpact
Concentrix
Teleperformance
Plaxonic Technologies
EXL Service
Avaloq
Nihon
Oracle
IT Outsourcing Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 474.14 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.52 percent during the forecast period.
Business Process Management Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 21.61 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
