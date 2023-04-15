Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market to reach USD 6.86 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.05 percent
Increased levels of these chemicals in the atmosphere have caused irreversible effects such as climate change and ozone depletion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market to grow from USD 3.19 Bn in 2021 to USD 6.86 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.05 percent.
Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report helps in understanding the Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology industry by providing market trends, structure and size of various market segments. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market size while SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the industry.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/80672
Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Dynamics
The increasing levels of chemicals in the atmosphere result into the high demand for direct air carbon capture technologies, which is driving the Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market growth. The increasing need for energy is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Regional Insights
The market in the Europe region is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to the stringent regulations regarding carbon emissions.
Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Segmentation
By Number of Collectors
Less than 10 collectors
More than 10 collectors
By Application
Enhance Oil Recovery (EOR)
Industrial
Agriculture
Others
Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Key Competitors include:
Infinitree LLC
Synhelion SA
National Energy Technology Laboratory
Global Thermostat LLC
Soletair Power Oy
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Climeworks AG
Skytree
Carbon Engineering Ltd.
Sunfire GmbH
Others
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 6.44 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.1 percent during the forecast period.
Hydrogen Storage Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 26.40 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.97 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
